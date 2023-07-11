Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

School Board passes contested book policy

With public comments both for and against the policy for allowing materials in the school district, the board held a vote on the materials policy for the coming school year.

Brainerd school board members at the July 10 meeting
Brainerd school board members hear public comment regarding school resources, July 10, 2023.
Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 1:11 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd School Board approved the policy outlining the procedure for the district's textbooks and instructional materials for the coming school year.

Passing with a 4-2 vote Monday, July 10, board members DJ Dondelinger and Randy Heidmann voiced their concerns over the selection process of materials in the district, specifically the books in Forestview Middle School’s library.

“I'm not a book banner, I'm a school book banner maybe,” Heidmann said.

Concerns, both for and against the policy of the district, were also voiced by the public which packed the music room at Forestview Middle School for Monday’s meeting. Around 20 people spoke during the public comments section of the meeting.

Members of the public attend the July 10 meeting
1/5: Parents, staff, and members of the public attend the school board meeting, July 10, 2023.
Members of the public speak at the July 10 school board meeting
2/5: Members of the public speak at the school board meeting, July 10, 2023.
Members of the public hold up signs at the July 10 school board meeting
3/5: Members of the public hold up signs at the school board meeting, July 10, 2023.
Members of the public speak at the July 10 school board meeting
4/5: Members of the public speak at the school board meeting, July 10, 2023. One speaker showed his suicide prevention tattoo to the board and expressed that banning books would take stories away from kids who need to hear them.
Members of the public speak at the July 10 school board meeting.
5/5: Members of the public speak at the school board meeting, July 10, 2023.

Some speakers said they did not see the value added by some of the material in Forestview Middle School’s library. While they said they were not advocating for book bannings, they did not want some material available to young students.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a June board meeting , about half a dozen people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, quoting state statutes regarding the distribution of sexually explicit material to children as they questioned two books, “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini and “What Girls Are Made Of” by Elana K. Arnold. Those books are already restricted to an extent.

The two books are not used instructionally or assigned to students, Tim Murtha, director of teaching and learning at the district, confirmed in a June email to the Dispatch. They are both on the mature readers list in the Forestview library, meaning they are only available to seventh and eighth grade students who have signed permission slips from parents.

Read more

Fifth and sixth grade students are not able to access the books, nor are older students if they do not have parental permission.

Other members of the public at Monday’s meeting opposed removing material as they are not widely available to all students but are there on the occasion a parent deems it acceptable for the student to read.

“If there's a book that helps them feel accepted, it should stay,” said community member Michael Erickson.

Another member of the public asked the board to focus on the children in the district who can’t read over what those who can read with adult permission.

Board member Sarah Speer said she believes the district is looking at all material based on the process, whether or not it is a direct or indirect teaching method. Furthermore, she stated that the policy has procedures for challenging any material in the district.

As of the meeting July 11, no request to challenge the material in the district had been made to the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speer questioned how the board and parents ask students to move forward in life while creating a silo of what happens in the world.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“I have an eighth grader. I want to decide what my eighth grader reads and I think we're all in agreement that you should be able to decide what they read,” Speer said. “There needs to be room for that in the policy and I think there is.”

Speer added she is one person dealing with one student while teachers see many and are better able to understand what they need to be prepared for in life.

Dondelinger brought up the fact that the district has been hemorrhaging students for years and said he would be open to the idea of the district being known as one which is progressive and welcomes looking into ways they could change the policy to make everyone more comfortable with the ways materials are brought into the schools.

Board member John Ward agreed with Dondelinger, saying the policy should be looked at if the people they represent want it looked at.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What To Read Next
meetings and events.JPG
Local
Lower South Long Lake Improvement District to meet July 29
23m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Jenny Robertson
Arts and Entertainment
Midwest author Jenny Robertson to discuss ‘Hoist House’
26m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire spring dean's list
2h ago
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Crash Report FSA
Local
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3532698+0724_ncs-logo.jpg
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Dylan Nelson clips Dustin Nelson in Super Stock
22h ago
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - July 11
8h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report