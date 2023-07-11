School Board passes contested book policy

BRAINERD — The Brainerd School Board approved the policy outlining the procedure for the district's textbooks and instructional materials for the coming school year.

Passing with a 4-2 vote Monday, July 10, board members DJ Dondelinger and Randy Heidmann voiced their concerns over the selection process of materials in the district, specifically the books in Forestview Middle School’s library.

“I'm not a book banner, I'm a school book banner maybe,” Heidmann said.

Concerns, both for and against the policy of the district, were also voiced by the public which packed the music room at Forestview Middle School for Monday’s meeting. Around 20 people spoke during the public comments section of the meeting.

Some speakers said they did not see the value added by some of the material in Forestview Middle School’s library. While they said they were not advocating for book bannings, they did not want some material available to young students.

During a June board meeting , about half a dozen people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, quoting state statutes regarding the distribution of sexually explicit material to children as they questioned two books, “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini and “What Girls Are Made Of” by Elana K. Arnold. Those books are already restricted to an extent.

The two books are not used instructionally or assigned to students, Tim Murtha, director of teaching and learning at the district, confirmed in a June email to the Dispatch. They are both on the mature readers list in the Forestview library, meaning they are only available to seventh and eighth grade students who have signed permission slips from parents.

Fifth and sixth grade students are not able to access the books, nor are older students if they do not have parental permission.

Other members of the public at Monday’s meeting opposed removing material as they are not widely available to all students but are there on the occasion a parent deems it acceptable for the student to read.

“If there's a book that helps them feel accepted, it should stay,” said community member Michael Erickson.

Another member of the public asked the board to focus on the children in the district who can’t read over what those who can read with adult permission.

Board member Sarah Speer said she believes the district is looking at all material based on the process, whether or not it is a direct or indirect teaching method. Furthermore, she stated that the policy has procedures for challenging any material in the district.

As of the meeting July 11, no request to challenge the material in the district had been made to the board.

Speer questioned how the board and parents ask students to move forward in life while creating a silo of what happens in the world.

“I have an eighth grader. I want to decide what my eighth grader reads and I think we're all in agreement that you should be able to decide what they read,” Speer said. “There needs to be room for that in the policy and I think there is.”

Speer added she is one person dealing with one student while teachers see many and are better able to understand what they need to be prepared for in life.

Dondelinger brought up the fact that the district has been hemorrhaging students for years and said he would be open to the idea of the district being known as one which is progressive and welcomes looking into ways they could change the policy to make everyone more comfortable with the ways materials are brought into the schools.

Board member John Ward agreed with Dondelinger, saying the policy should be looked at if the people they represent want it looked at.

