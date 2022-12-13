School Board swears in new members, bids farewell to others

BAXTER — Swearing-ins, farewell speeches, statewide recognition and a birthday all contributed to a night of milestones at the latest Brainerd School Board meeting Monday, Dec. 12.

Two new members joined the board Monday as three others sat in on their last meeting as elected officials. John Ward and Michelle Brekken took the oath of office before beginning their two-year terms on the board, while Ruth Nelson, Tom Haglin and Charles Black Lance said goodbye, taking with them more than 30 years of combined board experience.

Ward and Brekken were the top two vote-getters among nine candidates vying for the seats in the November election, walking away with 7,032 and 5,654 votes, respectively.

They fill vacancies left by the resignations of Bob Nystrom in 2021 and Jana Shogren earlier this year. Sarah Speer was appointed to fill Nystrom’s vacancy last December. She opted to run for a full, four-year term in the 2022 election and will begin her service there in January after earning the third-most votes in the four-year race.

Minnesota state statute calls for winners of special elections to begin serving after election results have been certified instead of waiting until the beginning of the year.

Newcomers DJ Dondelinger and Randy Heidmann will take the oath of office along with Speer in January, as they came out on top in the race among seven candidates for the four-year terms.

The three will replace Nelson and Haglin, who chose to retire at the end of the year, and Black Lance, who came in fourth in the four-year race.

Brainerd School Board members Ruth Nelson, Tom Haglin and Charles Black Lance bid farewell during their last board meeting Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

Chairing the board since October 2021, Nelson said she was more emotional Monday night than she expected to be. She was first elected in 2006.

“I’ve loved every director I’ve worked with. We’ve gotten to know each other so well and had a lot of good times, a lot of hard times. I’ve loved the staff. You guys have been great to work with, the teachers. I know their heart is in taking care of each kid,” Nelson said. “... I’ve always been very much for personalized instruction, and we’ve come a long way when it comes to that. We’re trying to meet each kid where they’re at and bring them up to the best they can be in their life.”

Nelson praised the staff for their work and the development opportunities provided for them to do the best they can.

“It’s just been so great to see all the kiddos and to be involved in the school district,” Nelson said. “... I know the new board members are going to love it and do a great job, too, and I’m excited to see what happens in the future.”

Nelson was also honored Monday with the President’s Award from the Minnesota State School Boards Association, recognizing her for completing more than 300 hours of attendance at association-sponsored meetings and activities.

Haglin was the second-longest tenured board member, having first been elected in 2010. His last meeting Monday night happened to come on a fitting date.

“I planned this, to have my last board meeting on my birthday,” he joked, after Superintendent Heidi Hahn led those in attendance in a round of “Happy Birthday” in honor of the occasion.

“I think one of the things that has made it pleasant,” he added, “is we’ve had an amazing board, an amazing admin team that we’ve been able to work with.”

Haglin highlighted his time working on union negotiations and his participation in the successful 2018 referendum.

“It’s just been really, really enjoyable,” he said. “And good luck to our on-coming board members. … You’re in good hands with a great admin team and staff.”

Black Lance also injected some humor in his farewell remarks after one four-year term on the board.

“Now, you’re closing the door on having an extremely handsome American Indian as part of your School Board, but I encourage you all that you all must move on, and leadership will continue to rise up in its own special way around us,” Black Lance said, garnering laughter from the audience.

He also spoke of how meaningful his time on the board has been, especially because he has been able to teach his own children about both successes and losses along the way.

As a final sentiment, Black Lance, who is Lakota and Ojibwe, emphasized the importance and significance of the Warrior mascot.

“I grew up with the vernacular of what it meant to be a warrior,” he said as he became choked up. “And it wasn’t just a slogan, but it was very much a part of your life — a way of life. … It’s not necessarily about the battle. It’s about the sacrifice that an individual makes for the people in the community, for the people in the tribe, the people in the band or the people even within the school district.

“It’s those sacrifices that that warrior makes that carves out the importance of that warrior. It’s not the kudos, it’s not the — it’s not any particular gain, but it’s that service. And I’m so pleased to have been a warrior with ISD 181.”

