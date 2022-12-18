Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

School Board to appoint members to new subcommittees

The appointments will take place in January, after new board members take office.

Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Brainerd School Board members discuss matters during their meeting Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Forestview Middle School.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
December 18, 2022 05:30 PM
BAXTER — In the new year, the Brainerd School Board will appoint members to sit on various board subcommittees.

Three board members will each sit on subcommittees dealing with finances and legislation; curriculum, instruction and staff development; student support services and activities; policy and community relations; long range planning and facilities; and personnel and benefits.

Board members approved the first reading of revisions to the policy establishing the committee during their meeting Dec. 12, amending the descriptions of each subcommittee and designating a district administrator to oversee each group.

All the subcommittees will meet in regular meetings open to the public and subject to open meeting laws.The board is expected to approve final revisions to the policy in January before appointing members to sit on each committee. Three new board members — DJ Dondelinger, Randy Heidmann and Sarah Speer — will take the oath of office in January, replacing outgoing members Ruth Nelson, Tom Haglin and Charles Black Lance.

The board’s organizational meeting Jan. 9 will see subcommittee appointments and a new chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer for the board.

In other business Dec. 12, the School Board:

Authorized new hires: Jacob Donnay, districtwide substitute teacher; Nataly Lochner, districtwide substitute teacher; Catherine Nault, districtwide substitute principal; Stephanie Nyberg, districtwide substitute teacher; Dana Schiller, districtwide substitute teacher; Tessa Schulz, long-term substitute visual arts teacher at Brainerd High School; Ann Schwartz, districtwide substitute teacher; Erin Adams, assistant cook at BHS; Jessica Burke, districtwide substitute educational assistant; Etta Danielson, districtwide substitute educational assistant; Ashlee Flowers, districtwide substitute administrative assistant; Macin Freed, districtwide substitute educational assistant; Margaret Hillman, cook manager at St. Francis School; Miya Jordan, districtwide substitute educational assistant; Joni Lamb, districtwide substitute educational assistant; Jordyn Mars, long-term substitute educational assistant at Forestview Middle School; Lindsay Martin, educational assistant at Warrior Early Learning Center; Rebecca McCulley, substitute educational assistant at Forestview; Thomas McQuoid, districtwide custodian; Rebekah McShane, educational assistant at Harrison Elementary; Susan Satterlund, districtwide substitute administrative assistant; Melissa Scheeler, assistant cook at Baxter Elementary; Kelly Stout, part-time nurse at Forestview; LeeAnn Woiteshek, districtwide Inigenous education student liaison; Riley Atkinson, assistant eighth grade boys basketball coach at Forestview; Kale Boomer, game/event worker at BHS; Clarine Bradley, assistant seventh grade girls basketball coach at Forestview; Cristal Ellis, care assistant site supervisor at Harrison Elementary; Brandon Eberts, game/event worker at BHS; Jeremy Frank, athletic official at Forestview; Jordan Getty, assistant ninth grade boys basketball coach at BHS; Grant Gmeinder, head eighth grade boys basketball coach at Forestview; Joseph Hoeschen, game/event worker at Forestview; Shelly Hoskins, game/event worker at BHS; Chase Johnson, winter strength coach at BHS; Riley Nelson, assistant Nordic ski coach at BHS; Joseph Pohlkamp, head seventh grade boys basketball coach at Forestview; Erika Reisner-Havok, care assistant site supervisor at Harrison: Jackson Scull, game/event worker at Forestview.

Accepted donations: $15,000 from Glenn Family Charitable Fund/Shannon and Joseph Glenn for the food service angle fund; $1,401.37 from the Veterans of Foreign Wars spaghetti dinner for BHS robotics; $300 from Precision Tool for BHS robotics; $200 from Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union for BHS robotics; $500 from Katie Rasch for BHS robotics.

Approved minor language revisions to district policies relating to disability nondiscrimination, subpoena of a district employee and testing accommodations during the regular review process of the policies.

Approved the first reading of a staff development policy, based on Minnesota State School Boards Association standards, decreasing the district’s staff development committees from three to two. The items in the policy are currently in an old policy that includes outdated regulations for graduation assessments that no longer exist. The board will potentially discontinue the old policy in the future.

Approved the first reading of the district’s policy regarding employee background checks, changing the process from a paper faxing system to the use of an electronic vendor.

Approved the first reading of policies outlining how and when video surveillance footage in school buildings and on buses are used and when they can be released to law enforcement. The policies follow state recommendations.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

