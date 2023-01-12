99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd School Board to hire private firm for new strategic plan

On a 4-2 vote Monday, Jan. 9, board members agreed to hire PartnerED over the Minnesota School Boards Association.

forestview-exterior.jpg
The Brainerd School Board met Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Forestview Middle School.
Dispatch file photo
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
January 12, 2023 05:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAXTER — In the first split decision with newly elected officials, Brainerd School Board members chose private consulting firm PartnerED to lead the charge on a new strategic plan.

The Minnesota School Boards Association was the other option board members weighed during their meeting Monday, Jan. 9.

Read more
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Brainerd School Board discusses student achievement, summer school
Board members approved minor changes to the district's summer school policy.
January 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board swearing in - Jan. 9, 2023
Local
Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer sworn in to Brainerd School Board
The three earned the most votes in the four-year board race in November and will serve through December 2026.
January 10, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
1508426+0205_forestview-exterior.jpg
Local
Christmas or winter break? Dondelinger questions school district’s wording
New board member DJ Dondelinger questioned Monday, Jan. 9, why Brainerd Public Schools changed the name of Christmas break to "winter break."
January 10, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
School Board to appoint members to new subcommittees
The appointments will take place in January, after new board members take office.
December 18, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board hears strategic plan proposals, delays decision until new year
The School Board is expected to choose a consultant after all the new board members are sworn in at the beginning of the year.
December 18, 2022 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board approves 2.5% final levy increase
No one spoke during the public hearing on the property tax levy Monday, Dec. 12.
December 15, 2022 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ward, Brekken swearing in
Local
School Board swears in new members, bids farewell to others
John Ward and Michelle Brekken took the oath of office, while Ruth Nelson, Tom Haglin and Charles Black Lance said goodbye during their last meeting.
December 13, 2022 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Salvation Army donations
Local
Brainerd students donate to Salvation Army
Students from elementary schools in Brainerd, Baxter and Nisswa dropped off donations Tuesday, Dec. 6.
December 11, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
23267-10 Kevin Boyles (1).jpg
Columns
Guest Opinion: Many thanks to directors Black Lance, Haglin and Nelson
Each is an example of servant leadership, in three very different styles.
December 10, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Boyles | Brainerd School Board member
Conner Erickson returns home
Local
Conner comes home: Brainerd turns out to wish injured Warrior well
He could be seen waving out of the sunroof of their car, smiling from ear to ear as he passed by everyone who came out to support him.
December 09, 2022 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Students and adults unloading donations.
Local
Brainerd Public Schools drops off donations, klick! Photo Gallery
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com
December 08, 2022 09:06 AM
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: The truth
One does not build by destroying; one would think more have learned this is the last year.
December 07, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Deb Halsted
Conner Erickson
Local
Injured BHS football player coming home
Conner Erickson's family is inviting the community to give the 17-year-old a warm welcome as he returns to Brainerd for the first time since Sept. 9, 2022.
December 06, 2022 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: The people have voted
The people have voted and have made their decisions as to who best represents them on the Brainerd School Board, so let all of those newly-elected people make this decision on the strategic plan.
December 03, 2022 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Dan Lane
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Why spend the money?
Based on the financial straits the Brainerd School District is currently experiencing, it would be better for everyone if the district were shopping for a consultant to assist them with a fiscal plan, not a strategic plan.
December 03, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Mark Olson
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Wait on a decision
The School District should delay selecting a firm for the district’s strategic plan as is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, during the school board meeting.
November 30, 2022 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Bob and Sandi Colbenson
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Lack of transparency
The school district currently has a strategic plan in place! What is wrong with the current plan? Have any potential deficiencies in the current plan been identified?
November 30, 2022 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Dottie Smith
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Strategic plan
Why is the School District Superintendent rushing to hire a new Strategic Plan consultant before the newly elected Board can be fully seated?
November 30, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Tony Bauer
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Strategic plan
Why is the School District Superintendent rushing to hire a new Strategic Plan consultant before the newly elected Board can be fully seated?
November 26, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Tony Bauer
Students cutting ribbon for Lincoln Ed. Center
Local
School staff, students dedicate new Lincoln Education Center
The new Lincoln Education Center is housed in the remodeled south campus building at Brainerd High School.
November 25, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Colored turkey art
Local
Turkey talk: Kids give tips for cooking Thanksgiving turkey
Elementary students from schools in Nisswa, Baxter and Brainerd wrote out their instructions for this year's Thanksgiving meal.
November 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Winter shot of the Washington Educational Services Building
Local
School Board updates layout for Washington building remodel
The last of the 2018 referendum building projects is underway and set to wrap up next August.
November 21, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board members discuss around a table in the boardroom
Local
Should Brainerd’s School Board have 7 members? Pros, cons of odd number weighed
Brainerd has six members on its School Board right now but could increase to seven with a ballot question.
November 20, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
New Lincoln Education Center
Local
Community invited to ribbon-cutting for new Lincoln Education Center
The ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
November 18, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
1508426+0205_forestview-exterior.jpg
Local
Brainerd School Board to hear 2 proposals for strategic plan
Brainerd School Board members will hear presentations from the Minnesota School Boards Association and PartnerED next month before choosing one firm to lead the strategic planning efforts.
November 16, 2022 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School board members sit around a table
Local
Bringing back snow days? Brainerd school board talks inclement weather learning
Board members and district staff discussed the pros and cons of e-learning days versus snow days.
November 15, 2022 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Student sits in choir room
News
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Knack for singing is natural for senior
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Cadence Porisch.
November 14, 2022 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
School Board members sit around a table.
Local
Should the School Board have a primary? Candidates, members weigh in
After 16 candidates competed for the five seats on this year's ballot for Brainerd School Board, some brought up the idea of a primary.
November 13, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Veterans program at Baxter Elementary School.
Local
Baxter kids celebrate veterans
Third graders sang patriotic songs to honor those who served.
November 11, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer
Local
Brainerd School Board: Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer lead 4-year race
DJ Dondelinger, Randy Heidmann and Sarah Speer were the top three vote-getters out of a pool of seven.
November 09, 2022 02:49 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke

Superintendent Heidi Hahn brought forth the school boards association as her recommendation to work on the plan in October , but board members agreed they wanted to explore all the options available. Hahn then brought back five options , which board members compared side-by-side, ultimately choosing PartnerED and the school boards association as the top choices to present their strategies to the board.

Those presentations took place last month, when the board looked a little different. Board member Sarah Speer was in the audience at that meeting, waiting to take her seat again in January, while veterans Ruth Nelson, Tom Haglin and Charles Black Lance were finishing out their terms. Newly elected members Randy Heidmann and DJ Dondelinger did not attend that meeting but said they watched the presentations virtually.

Strategic planning

The district last created a strategic plan in 2013, and Hahn emphasized her desire to create a new plan during her interviews for the superintendent job last spring. With so much of the district’s energy spent on building projects over the past five years, Hahn said it was now time to shift focus to long-term planning, as she did not feel comfortable operating as a superintendent with no strategic plan to back up her decision-making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Hahn speaks in front of a group of people
Heidi Hahn speaks in front of a group of community members Tuesday, April 12, 2022, as part of her interview to be the district's next superintendent.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

The proposal from the Minnesota School Boards Association included a flat rate of $26,000 for the process. PartnerED gave a price range of $15,300 to $26,300, plus travel costs, depending on the options chosen.

Board’s decision

Heidmann said one of the most important considerations for him is the early engagement of various district stakeholders — like parents, staff and other community members — before any decisions are made.

Dondelinger said he had spoken earlier that day with Denise Pontrelli, CEO of PartnerED, and felt compelled to choose that firm over the school boards association to get a set of fresh eyes involved, as the district does so much with the school boards association already.

He later asked if the board has any input on the strategic plan or if Hahn leads the charge as superintendent. He had questions about who puts together the community focus groups mentioned by both presenters and who sets the goals in the strategic plan.

Boyles said he understands the focus groups might vary based on the consultant, and Hahn said the first step, before creating specific goals, is community engagement so that everyone is involved.

John Ward
John Ward

While Dondelinger and Heidmann favored PartnerED, hoping for a more unique approach and an outside perspective, board member John Ward advocated for the school boards association because of experience, noting the board already has a lot of fresh eyes because of the four new members.

“Experience means something to me, too,” Ward said. “... If you own a business, or you have a business, or you are going to hire somebody, I’m going to listen to all of the aspects of each person, but experience, to me, is critical — good experience.”

Ward, who said he believes both firms would do a good job, added he believed the school boards association had the edge in not only strategic planning and the process but also problem-solving and conflict resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heidmann pointed out the menu of options PartnerED presented in its proposal and said he worried the school boards association would take more of a cookie cutter approach.

Speer was on the fence, saying either consultant would likely do a great job with the plan. One thing that stood out to her about PartnerED, though, was the consultants’ commitment to facilitate the process in person, whereas the school boards association typically works in a virtual manner and would not be physically present at every meeting.

“I think we can’t go wrong with either one,” Speer said, noting she would listen to more discussion before making up her mind.

Boyles agreed with Dondelinger — that a fresh perspective is a good idea — while board member Michelle Brekken said she came into the meeting leaning toward the school boards association but didn’t have as strong of an opinion anymore after listening to arguments for PartnerED.

Hahn said she, too, would feel comfortable working with either consultant. Her main priority, she said, is community engagement.

DJ Dondelinger
DJ Dondelinger
DEB MITZEL PHOTOGRAPHY

No matter what, Dondelinger said the district needs to develop a strategic plan that stays on task with what the district wants to see in the future.

“We’ve got to make some changes, and we’ve got to keep up with what’s going on, or I think that people are gonna keep leaving. That’s a really important deal,” Dondelinger said, likening the district to a business that has to evolve to remain current.

“So I don’t know if the decision who to hire is that important, but the actual plan has got to be spot on. We gotta get after it and try and turn the tide, don’t you think? I mean, that’s what I think.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ward said he agreed with that sentiment, which is why he felt the school boards association’s experience was key.

“This plan is critical for the advancement of our district. ... That’s why I want someone who has been through the ups and downs of all education because there’s a lot of ups and downs of education, and I have experienced that for 34-plus years,” said Ward, who is a former educator. “And so to me, that is critical. Thank you for saying what you said because that weighs even more on my decision.”

Ward’s motion to hire the Minnesota School Boards Association, seconded by Brekken, failed 4-2, with Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer and Boyles voting against it.

23267-10 Kevin Boyles (1).jpg
Kevin Boyles

While Boyles said Ward made some really strong points, he was drawn to PartnerED because their options felt more malleable and customizable, versus what he felt was more of a blueprint approach from the school boards association.

“We’re a very unique animal in the world of Minnesota school districts,” Boyles said, noting the district spans more than 500 square miles and is one of the largest outside the Twin Cities area.

“And that creates a lot of challenges,” he said. “I think our community is a lot different than a lot of these other communities when it comes down to engagement and trying to go through that process and to be fair to all the walks of life that have emerged or existed previously.”

The in-person sessions promised by PartnerED, he said, would be critical in drawing community engagement.

“I’ll go ahead and pile on with everybody else — we can’t go wrong,” Boyles said. “We can’t make a bad decision tonight. I just think we should make sure we make the best decision tonight.”

After Ward’s failed measure, Heidmann motioned to hire PartnerED, with a second from Dondelinger. That measure passed on a 4-2 vote, with Ward and Brekken opposed.

The district’s next step will be to draw up a contract with PartnerED before getting started on the plan.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Related Topics: BRAINERDISD 181 BRAINERDEDUCATIONBRAINERD SCHOOL BOARDBRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLSCENTERPIECE
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What To Read Next
Dylan James Sam
Local
Tribal police ask for public’s help to find missing man
Dylan James Sam was last seen Nov. 29, 2022.
January 12, 2023 07:07 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3193164+minnesota-state-patrol.jpg
Local
Authorities identify Palisade man killed in Aitkin County crash
The deceased is 83-year-old Gary Lynn Rognrud.
January 12, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two people sit at a table looking at a helium balloon bouquet
Local
Confidence Learning Center sees change in leadership
Jeff Olson has served as Confidence Learning Center's executive director for more than three decades. Travis Grossman will succeed Olson at the nonprofit when Olson officially retires in March.
January 12, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Sen. Smith visits future Brainerd YMCA child care center
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 12, 2023 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report