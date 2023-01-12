Brainerd School Board to hire private firm for new strategic plan

BAXTER — In the first split decision with newly elected officials, Brainerd School Board members chose private consulting firm PartnerED to lead the charge on a new strategic plan.

The Minnesota School Boards Association was the other option board members weighed during their meeting Monday, Jan. 9.

Superintendent Heidi Hahn brought forth the school boards association as her recommendation to work on the plan in October , but board members agreed they wanted to explore all the options available. Hahn then brought back five options , which board members compared side-by-side, ultimately choosing PartnerED and the school boards association as the top choices to present their strategies to the board.

Those presentations took place last month, when the board looked a little different. Board member Sarah Speer was in the audience at that meeting, waiting to take her seat again in January, while veterans Ruth Nelson, Tom Haglin and Charles Black Lance were finishing out their terms. Newly elected members Randy Heidmann and DJ Dondelinger did not attend that meeting but said they watched the presentations virtually.

Strategic planning

The district last created a strategic plan in 2013, and Hahn emphasized her desire to create a new plan during her interviews for the superintendent job last spring. With so much of the district’s energy spent on building projects over the past five years, Hahn said it was now time to shift focus to long-term planning, as she did not feel comfortable operating as a superintendent with no strategic plan to back up her decision-making.

The proposal from the Minnesota School Boards Association included a flat rate of $26,000 for the process. PartnerED gave a price range of $15,300 to $26,300, plus travel costs, depending on the options chosen.

Board’s decision

Heidmann said one of the most important considerations for him is the early engagement of various district stakeholders — like parents, staff and other community members — before any decisions are made.

Dondelinger said he had spoken earlier that day with Denise Pontrelli, CEO of PartnerED, and felt compelled to choose that firm over the school boards association to get a set of fresh eyes involved, as the district does so much with the school boards association already.

He later asked if the board has any input on the strategic plan or if Hahn leads the charge as superintendent. He had questions about who puts together the community focus groups mentioned by both presenters and who sets the goals in the strategic plan.

Boyles said he understands the focus groups might vary based on the consultant, and Hahn said the first step, before creating specific goals, is community engagement so that everyone is involved.

While Dondelinger and Heidmann favored PartnerED, hoping for a more unique approach and an outside perspective, board member John Ward advocated for the school boards association because of experience, noting the board already has a lot of fresh eyes because of the four new members.

“Experience means something to me, too,” Ward said. “... If you own a business, or you have a business, or you are going to hire somebody, I’m going to listen to all of the aspects of each person, but experience, to me, is critical — good experience.”

Ward, who said he believes both firms would do a good job, added he believed the school boards association had the edge in not only strategic planning and the process but also problem-solving and conflict resolution.

Heidmann pointed out the menu of options PartnerED presented in its proposal and said he worried the school boards association would take more of a cookie cutter approach.

Speer was on the fence, saying either consultant would likely do a great job with the plan. One thing that stood out to her about PartnerED, though, was the consultants’ commitment to facilitate the process in person, whereas the school boards association typically works in a virtual manner and would not be physically present at every meeting.

“I think we can’t go wrong with either one,” Speer said, noting she would listen to more discussion before making up her mind.

Boyles agreed with Dondelinger — that a fresh perspective is a good idea — while board member Michelle Brekken said she came into the meeting leaning toward the school boards association but didn’t have as strong of an opinion anymore after listening to arguments for PartnerED.

Hahn said she, too, would feel comfortable working with either consultant. Her main priority, she said, is community engagement.

No matter what, Dondelinger said the district needs to develop a strategic plan that stays on task with what the district wants to see in the future.

“We’ve got to make some changes, and we’ve got to keep up with what’s going on, or I think that people are gonna keep leaving. That’s a really important deal,” Dondelinger said, likening the district to a business that has to evolve to remain current.

“So I don’t know if the decision who to hire is that important, but the actual plan has got to be spot on. We gotta get after it and try and turn the tide, don’t you think? I mean, that’s what I think.”

Ward said he agreed with that sentiment, which is why he felt the school boards association’s experience was key.

“This plan is critical for the advancement of our district. ... That’s why I want someone who has been through the ups and downs of all education because there’s a lot of ups and downs of education, and I have experienced that for 34-plus years,” said Ward, who is a former educator. “And so to me, that is critical. Thank you for saying what you said because that weighs even more on my decision.”

Ward’s motion to hire the Minnesota School Boards Association, seconded by Brekken, failed 4-2, with Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer and Boyles voting against it.

While Boyles said Ward made some really strong points, he was drawn to PartnerED because their options felt more malleable and customizable, versus what he felt was more of a blueprint approach from the school boards association.

“We’re a very unique animal in the world of Minnesota school districts,” Boyles said, noting the district spans more than 500 square miles and is one of the largest outside the Twin Cities area.

“And that creates a lot of challenges,” he said. “I think our community is a lot different than a lot of these other communities when it comes down to engagement and trying to go through that process and to be fair to all the walks of life that have emerged or existed previously.”

The in-person sessions promised by PartnerED, he said, would be critical in drawing community engagement.

“I’ll go ahead and pile on with everybody else — we can’t go wrong,” Boyles said. “We can’t make a bad decision tonight. I just think we should make sure we make the best decision tonight.”

After Ward’s failed measure, Heidmann motioned to hire PartnerED, with a second from Dondelinger. That measure passed on a 4-2 vote, with Ward and Brekken opposed.

The district’s next step will be to draw up a contract with PartnerED before getting started on the plan.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .