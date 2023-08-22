School committee begins review of challenged library book

BRAINERD — A meeting in September will decide the fate of a book — and potentially a series — in the Brainerd High School library.

“Empire of Storms” by Sarah J. Maas is under review after a community member formally challenged the book’s presence in a school library.

An ad hoc committee of teachers, school administrators, community members and a student met Friday, Aug. 18, to discuss the challenge by Shirley Yeager on the grounds the book is sexually explicit and inappropriate for students, and lay out the steps in the process.

Yeager’s challenge asserts the book is in the Forestview Middle School library, available to students in fifth through eighth grades.

“Empire of Storms,” however, is only available in the Brainerd High School library, with no plans for it to reside at Forestview, according to middle school Principal Jon Anderson. Yeager’s challenge still stands, and the committee will review the book and determine whether it should remain available to high school students.

“Empire of Storms” is the fifth book in Maas’ “Throne of Glass” series, which is a young adult fantasy series focusing on a teenage assassin.

“Fantasy is an amazing escape genre for teens. It is usually filled with mythical creatures, fantastic worlds and lots of action between characters,” Yeager writes on her request for reevaluation form. “If teens are looking for sexually explicit literature, fantasy is not generally their first choice. When they pick up a Sarah J. Maas book, they are expecting a strong protagonist, plenty of incredible creatures and a well developed world. And honestly, they are not disappointed. What is disappointing, is finding an explicit sexual encounter in the middle of the story. Her storylines are so well developed, that I find it hard to understand why she thinks it is needed. I know that young teens are enticed by a lot of touching, kissing, and innuendo. And there is plenty of that in there, too.

“Teens have wonderful imaginations. But until they get older, they should be left to imagine what comes after the kissing and touching. They don’t need a detailed, play by play of intercourse. And not one using strong, forceful language that borders on abuse.”

Yeager goes on to question the educational benefit of such a book and concludes with: “Just remove the book. It contains vulgar, explicit sexual content.”

Yeager’s form states she has not read the book in its entirety and that it was brought to her attention by concerned district residents.

The book is considered young adult, and according to its product details on Amazon.com, it is recommended for kids ages 14 and up.

Tim Murtha, director of teaching and learning, said he will research the recommended age for the book from various sources and present that information to the committee when they next meet.

Brainerd Public Schools staff and community members sit in the audience at the School Board meeting Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Forestview Middle School. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

Friday’s meeting was organizational in nature, with Murtha outlining how the group will move forward.

The ad hoc committee is made up of 12 people. Per the school district’s policy, the committee reevaluating a resource must include the director of teaching and learning, a District Advisory Committee member, a student and no fewer than five people in the following groups: school media specialists, teachers from varying grade levels, administrators, content specialists and experts in the field.

The committee formed includes Murtha (director of teaching and learning), Mike Stanek (District Advisory Committee member), Amanda Small (District Advisory Committee member), a BHS student whose parent wishes them to remain anonymous, Robin Knutson (district librarian and Forestview media specialist), Paula Rossum (middle school English teacher), Karla Shepherd-Johnson (high school English teacher), Michelle Brekken (School Board member), Erin Karlgaard (Lowell Elementary teacher), Jon Anderson (Forestview principal), Andrea Rusk (BHS principal) and Kathy Johnson (Lowell Elementary principal).

All members received a copy of the book to read so they can make their decision at a meeting next month. They elected Stanek as the committee’s chair and Shepherd-Johnson as the recording secretary.

Committee members reviewed the parameters for reevaluation, as stated in district Policy 606, which allows for public testimony only on the material at hand and emphasizes the discussion is not meant to be a debate but an evaluation of the resource according to the district’s policy.

“We’re not here to second-guess each other’s morals or ethics,” Stanek said. “It’s about what the policy states.”

While the district’s resources policy deals primarily with materials used in the classroom, Murtha said the committee is free to review the book based on choice reading. In his opinion, he said a library book does not need to follow the district’s standards as strictly as something that is required reading in the curriculum.

Knutson said she does not believe the book is checked out very often, but the specific numbers will be presented at the next meeting.

Book selection

When Stanek asked if the district uses specific age level recommendations for books, Murtha and Knutson explained the process through which the district receives its library books. Administrators use Titlewave, a curriculum support tool that curates recommended books for students of each grade level. Knutson said staff at each school building reviews those recommendations and can accept the books, reject them or suggest they be placed at a different level.

At the next meeting

The committee will reconvene Sept. 18 after reading the book. At that time, they will hear testimony from Yeager about her desire to have the book removed from the library.

She, and anyone else she wishes to join her, will have 15 minutes to state her case against “Empire of Storms.”

The same amount of time will be given to proponents of the book, but those who want to speak must be on the agenda ahead of the meeting. Murtha said anyone interested can email him at timothy.murtha@isd181.org . Anyone who wants to speak against the book can also reach out to Murtha, and he will connect them with Yeager.

Each committee member will then have the opportunity to comment or ask questions of the rest of the committee to prompt discussion.

They have each been provided with a reevaluation form in which they will answer questions about topics like the book’s alignment with district goals, the strength of the book as a whole and whether it’s appropriate for the age, emotional development and ability level of the students with access to it.

Committee members can answer “yes,” “no” or “not applicable” to these questions. Because the book is not used in the school curriculum and is only available in the library, members can decide the book does not necessarily need to meet the selection guidelines.

Because “Empire of Storms” is part of a series, members asked what the protocol would be for the rest of the “Throne of Glass” series. If the committee were to remove the book from the library, Stanek said there would likely be requests to remove the rest of the series as well, then starting the entire process over and requiring the district to establish a new ad hoc committee.

Murtha said the committee could make a recommendation to the School Board to apply the “Empire of Storms” decision to the rest of the books in the series, if they so choose.

Members will vote on either retaining or removing the book at the next meeting, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 18 in the large conference room at Brainerd High School. The meeting is open to the public.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .