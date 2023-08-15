School officials to review challenged library book

BAXTER — After several hours of public comment regarding reading materials in school libraries in recent months, Brainerd Public Schools officials will convene Friday, Aug. 18, to begin the first formal book challenge stemming from the concerns.

While dozens of people have spoken at board meetings against library books — some referring to specific books and others talking in more general terms about content — the district has received only three formal challenges through its official re-evaluation policy, according to Tim Murtha, director of teaching and learning.

Some books that have drawn concern, he said, are being discussed among community members and school principals as a first step to see if the issue can be resolved at that level first. Some other books he said that have been mentioned might appear in the card catalog but are no longer in the library.

The book on the table at Friday’s meeting will be “Empire of Storms” by Sarah J. Maas. It is the fifth book in Maas’s, “Throne of Glass” series, which is a young adult fantasy series focusing on a teenage assassin. Murtha said several of the books in question in the district — whether formally challenged or not — are by Maas, who is also the author of the popular “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series. Her novel “A Court of Mist and Fury” is tied for No. 10 on the American Library Association’s list of the most challenged books of 2022.

Friday’s meeting will just be organizational in nature, with Murtha providing a brief summary of the complaint and committee members electing a chair. The committee will create a plan moving forward and schedule another meeting no later than four weeks out, giving committee members time to examine the questioned resource in its entirety. There will not be any public comment at that meeting, though it will be open to the public.

The meeting is at 2 p.m. in the large conference room at Brainerd High School.

Continuing concerns

Ten members of the public who spoke during the public forum portion of the School Board meeting Monday, Aug. 14, spoke either about books or in general terms about what they say is a declining academic environment in the district.

Nine of the speakers either spoke in favor of removing library books, criticized the board’s review policy or told the board current actions are driving families out of the district. Several quoted Biblical passages to make their point.

Rachel Kohn said books with sexually explicit content have no business being in middle school libraries.

Brainerd School Board members listen to public forum comments during their meeting Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Forestview Middle School. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

“School districts concerned with children will take it upon themselves to remove these books without a complicated review procedure involving nine people from the district having to spend meetings regarding it,” Kohn said.

Parent Nick Hillman said books that feature rape and other sexual crimes will teach children how to commit those crimes.

“‘So let’s just go ahead and set them up for failure’ should maybe be the School Board’s goal because it’s exactly the road that it’s heading down,” Hillman said.

Parent Mike Stanek, however, took to the microphone Monday to express his gratitude for the School Board members and ask people to let officials do their job.

“I’ve had conversations with each one of these people sitting in front of me, and I can tell you that they all care for kids; they do. Some may not agree, and that’s good,” Stanek said. “... The people sitting in front of us right now are doing the work that they were asked to do.”

Stanek said the review policy in place does what it is meant to do, as he used it himself in 2021 when he questioned materials used to teach his second grader.

“You know what I did? I looked at the policy, and I said, ‘Oh wait, I have to write a letter requesting challenging of this book.’ That’s what I did. Guess what happened? I got an email,” Stanek said, noting he was told the books would be laid out for him and others with concerns.

“Were there things that we found that we didn’t agree with? Yup. Guess what we did? We challenged them. Some stayed, some went,” he said. “... The policy is there. Follow the policy. Let it happen.”

In the policy

Policy 606, which deals with resource selection and re-evaluation procedures, states anyone can express concerns about the appropriateness of resources in the ISD 181 educational program. An expression of concern is defined as a verbal or written statement of opposition to a resource requesting that it be excluded, included or restricted.

The school official who receives the concern is instructed to listen, discuss possible solutions and then direct the concern to the building principal or designee if it is unresolved. This is the point Murtha said many concerns are at right now.

Within three regular school days of receiving the concern, the principal or designee should inform the complainant of the re-evaluation of resources policy and arrange a meeting to discuss the concern further.

If the concern is not resolved, then the complainant can fill out a re-evaluation of the resource form and must submit it to the district within 30 days. The form is then submitted to the director of teaching and learning, who will organize and schedule a meeting to begin the review process.

The re-evaluation committee reviewing the material should be made up of the director teaching and learning, a District Advisory Committee member, a student and no fewer than five additional people form the following groups: school media specialists, teachers, administrators, content specialists and an expert in the field. The committee is then instructed to meet at least twice to review the material and make recommendations for change as needed.

Board members voted 4-2 in July to uphold the policy, with Randy Heidmann and DJ Dondelinger opposed, wanting to review the policy.

Heidmann, who sits on the board’s policy committee with Board Chair Kevin Boyles, told the board Monday, though, that the Minnesota State School Board Association plans to write a separate policy with policy 606 relating specifically to library books. The board’s current policy ecompasses all school materials, whether they be used in the curriculum or just available in the library. While there is no timeline for state officials to come up with the additional policy, board members hope it will help simplify the review process and make it easier to understand.

At a minimum, Boyles said, the district’s existing policy could be updated to include a visual flowchart outlining the review process, as it can be confusing as currently written.

“It reads like Ikea assembly instructions today,” Boyles said. “It’s really kind of difficult to navigate.”

He confirmed administrators are working to clean up the language in the policy.

