Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Scientists document over 500 bee species in Minnesota

Minnesota is also home to numerous rare and specialist species that were recorded in the state for the first time.

A bee is visible on a flower
New research revealed Minnesota hosts a high number of bee species, including many that are important in particular habitats for pollination of native plants and agricultural crops alike. Pictured is the rare pickerelweed shortface bee.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:57 PM

BRAINERD — Minnesota is home to a great variety of biodiversity due to its position at a confluence of four of the planet’s major biomes — Aspen parklands, prairie grasslands, deciduous forest and coniferous forest.

Now, University of Minnesota researchers have confirmed the state is also home to 508 bee species, including numerous rare and specialist species that were recorded in the state for the first time.

New research published in the journal Zootaxa provides a checklist of Minnesota’s bee species and is the result of a collaborative effort between the University of Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and other bee experts. Researchers analyzed the findings and specimens from statewide Department of Natural Resources bee surveys, studies from the university’s bee lab, and historic specimens deposited in the University of Minnesota Insect Collection. The work is a foundational step that will help scientists better understand the ecology and conservation needed to support local bee populations.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

This work was supported by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.

The researchers found:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • The hundreds of bee species documented included many that weren’t known to exist in Minnesota and were previously only documented farther east or south of the state.
  • Some species, like Ashton’s cuckoo bumble bee, are extirpated and have not been seen in the wild in Minnesota for over two decades while others, like the variable cuckoo bumble bee, have experienced declines and may be extinct.
  • Minnesota is also home to many rare and notable species, such as the endangered rusty-patched bumble bee, Suckley’s cuckoo bumble bee and the pickerelweed long-horned bee.
  • Several bee species are specialists, so preserving and restoring native habitats like sandy areas, wetlands, northern forests and prairies is critical.

“When most people think of bees they picture the western honeybee and while they are notable pollinators, they are also a managed, non-native species,” said lead author Zach Portman, a researcher in the U of M Department of Entomology. “Our work found hundreds of bee species in Minnesota, including bumble bees, sweat bees, mining bees and many more that are all important for pollination of native plants and agricultural crops relied on by countless more species.”
The state’s current count of 508 bee species is still preliminary due to many poorly-known species as well as more yet to be discovered. This research serves as a cornerstone for future studies on bees in Minnesota to determine whether species have declined or have merely gone undetected. In addition, more work is needed to understand the habitat and floral requirements of rare and specialist bees.

“This checklist provides the foundation for bee conservation moving forward. We are excited to use the data we’ve collected here to begin to understand which bee species may need action and protection,” said Jessica Petersen, a research scientist at the Minnesota DNR.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Classic Scorpion snowmobiles are on display during the Scorpion Homecoming and Ice Fishing Contest Saturday at Crosby Memorial Park. (Kelly Humphrey, Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video)
Local
Antique Snowmobile Club of America hosts summer meeting in Cuyuna lakes area
June 21, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Fire Chief Hat
Local
Brainerd firefighters responds to brush pile fire
June 21, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
N2306P49005H.jpg
Local
Canine influenza outbreak continues
June 21, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Graphic showing an air quality alert over Minnesota.
Weather
Air quality alert impacts burning permits, campfires in Brainerd area
June 20, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
MN-Fire-Danger-Burning-Restrictions-shutterstock.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota statewide fire danger and burning restrictions
May 30, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
School Board members sit behind table
Local
School Board increases sub rates
June 19, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Main entrance at Forestview Middle School.
Local
COVID funds swell school district budget
June 19, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke