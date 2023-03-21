Seasonal load restrictions begin on area roadways

BRAINERD — The Minnesota Commissioner of Transportation announced Wednesday, March 22, as the start date for seasonal load restrictions in Crow Wing County.

Spring weight restrictions for the Central Frost Zone (south of Highway 210 and Highway 18 in Crow Wing County) start at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Spring weight restrictions for the North-Central Frost Zone (north of Highway 210 and Highway 18 in Crow Wing County) have not yet been announced.

Minnesota Statute 169.87 establishes weight restrictions. The weight on any single axle shall not exceed 5 tons on any unpaved street or highway; or 10 tons on a paved street or highway unless posted otherwise between the dates set by the Commissioner of Transportation.

An interactive map of Crow Wing County Spring Load Restrictions may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/myu95kzn .

Cooperation and compliance with the legal posted limits are needed to minimize unnecessary damage to roads. However, Emergency Order 23-04 provides an exception for vehicles pumping or hauling sewage from septic systems. This may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/ycx3s4ph .

Information regarding restrictions in Crow Wing County is available at the Highway Department office or online at https://tinyurl.com/2mcfb9by .

For more information regarding state-wide seasonal load limit restrictions, check the Minnesota Department of Transportation website at https://tinyurl.com/2uzcke29 .