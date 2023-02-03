99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Seasonal Nisswa residents set record with $75 million university donation

Lee and Penny Anderson's donation to the University of St. Thomas will fund a new sports arena.

Lee and Penny Anderson
Seasonal Nisswa residents Lee and Penny Anderson donated $75 million — the largest monetary donation to a Minnesota university — to the University of St. Thomas for a new sports arena.
Contributed
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
February 03, 2023 04:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NISSWA — The largest-ever monetary donation to a Minnesota university came from part-time Nisswa residents Lee and Penny Anderson.

The University of St. Thomas announced the $75 million gift from the Andersons last month. The money will fund the $175 million Lee and Penny Anderson Arena, which will be the new home of the St. Paul school’s Division I basketball and hockey teams.

More by Theresa Bourke
Students and teacher sit near pool
Local
YMCA aims to combat lifeguard shortage with new class at BHS
Brainerd High School and the Brainerd Family YMCA are partnering to offer a lifeguard class this semester and allow students to become certified through the American Red Cross.
February 03, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Sun shines on the windows at the Forestview Middle School entrance
Local
Brainerd School Board sees budget deficit shrink
Board members approved a budget revision for the 2022-23 school year with a much smaller projected deficit than anticipated last summer.
February 02, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Paris Apartment
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘The cheap, grubby reality’
This week's feature read is "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley.
February 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School bus driver performing a pre-check on their bus before driving.
Local
Bus driver shortage continues to plague Brainerd School District
Officials at Brainerd Public Schools and Reichert Bus Co. are working to combat the issue with hiring bonuses for new drivers and the consolidation of routes.
February 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board members sit behind table
Local
Brainerd School Board agrees to fund new strategic plan
The district will spent $21,300 plus the cost of travel to consultants from PartnerED for strategic planning services.
January 31, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Zac Padrnos talks about winning the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza with a 9.45-pound walleye Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake.
Exclusive
Local
FULL STORY UPDATE: 13-year-old wins Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza
Hutchinson teen Zac Padrnos won the top prize with a walleye weighing in at 9.45 pounds.
January 28, 2023 05:42 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
2023 Teacher of the Year nominees
Local
Cass Lake, Little Falls, Pierz educators nominated for Teacher of the Year
Linsey Strand, Tanya Bergman and Aaron Schmidtbauer are among the 131 nominees.
January 27, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People attend Arts in the Park on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Local
Officials want to allow alcohol at events in Brainerd’s parks
If allowed, alcohol sales and consumption would be limited to permitted events in the parks.
January 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A street light illuminates the neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd officials discuss policy to reduce light pollution
The policy would include temperature and directional light restrictions.
January 25, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Angle of Declination
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘A path that leads in two directions’
This week's featured read is "Angle of Declination" by Deerwood couple Doug and Sally Mayfield.
January 25, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Mental health resources offered for Forestview families, community
An event for parents and community members is set for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Forestview Middle School cafetorium.
January 24, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Council - Jan. 17, 2023
Local
Brainerd city staff seeks latitude to address messy yards
City staff will bring forth revisions in terms of dealing with long grass, unshoveled sidewalks, garbage and animal feces.
January 24, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd council puts housing demolition restrictions into effect
The measure affects Brainerd's residentially zoned neighborhoods.
January 22, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Woman holds book
Local
Brainerd woman chronicles life with epilepsy in new book
Barb Mack published "The Hand I've Been Dealt: A Life Lived with Epilepsy" in November.
January 20, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A person uses a snow blower to clear snow.
Local
Noise complaints drive discussion of looser snow removal restrictions
Brainerd City Council members favored exemptions for snowblowers from the city's noise ordinance. The mayor disagreed.
January 20, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Hen1.jpg
Local
Brainerd council in favor of allowing more chickens as pets
Council members directed to staff to draw up ordinance amendments that would allow residents to have four chickens on top of the other pets allowed.
January 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: 'I remember you'
This week's featured read is "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V.E. Schwab.
January 18, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd’s petition to annex the Brainerd Public Utilities’ site from Baxter into Brainerd’s boundaries was denied by an administrative law judge. The BPU facility wastewater facility has operated at the site since about 1981. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Local
BPU to seek Baxter approval for solar project
The Baxter City Council will discuss the project Tuesday, Jan. 17.
January 17, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A flock of chickens in a coop
Local
Brainerd Council to review chicken regulations
Council members will discuss amendments on the number of pets, including chickens, allowed in the city.
January 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Brainerd School Board discusses student achievement, summer school
Board members approved minor changes to the district's summer school policy.
January 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Sun shines on the windows at the Forestview Middle School entrance
Local
Brainerd School Board to hire private firm for new strategic plan
On a 4-2 vote Monday, Jan. 9, board members agreed to hire PartnerED over the Minnesota School Boards Association.
January 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘Intimacy is about truth’
This month's feature read is "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
January 11, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board swearing in - Jan. 9, 2023
Local
Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer sworn in to Brainerd School Board
The three earned the most votes in the four-year board race in November and will serve through December 2026.
January 10, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Sun shines on the windows at the Forestview Middle School entrance
Local
Christmas or winter break? Dondelinger questions school district’s wording
New board member DJ Dondelinger questioned Monday, Jan. 9, why Brainerd Public Schools changed the name of Christmas break to "winter break."
January 10, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd City Council extends housing demolition moratorium
The moratorium prohibiting the demolition of housing units for green space or parking lots in residential areas of the city will extend through mid-April.
January 09, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
House on the corner of a block in Brainerd.
Local
Women’s sober home to open in Crow Wing County
The Lakes Recovery will be the first sober home catering to women in Crow Wing County.
January 07, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
210 Pedestrian Bridge 2 010623.jpg
Local
Brainerd Council awards bid for Hwy 210 pedestrian bridge study
The study will determine the feasibility of a pedestrian bridge across Highway 210 near Lum Park.
January 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Council members stand with right hands raised
Local
Terry, Czeczok join Brainerd council; Erickson earns Tower Award
Kara Terry and Jeff Czeczok took the oath of office for their first term on the Brainerd City Council.
January 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Book surrounded by 2023 calendars
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: 'Coming together in a new form'
My first read of 2023 is "Josie and Vic" by Debra Thomas.
January 04, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Baby turns 1 - 2023
Local
Crow Wing County's first 2022 baby turns 1
Liam Vanderflute turned 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, after being the first baby born in Crow Wing County in 2022.
January 04, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke

Now living in Naples Florida, Lee Anderson grew up in the Twin Cities and spent summers at his family’s cabin on Nisswa Lake. He and wife, Penny, still have a home on the lake and reside there in the warmer months. The Andersons are known around the lakes area as the former owners of Nisswa Marine, while son Andy is president and CEO of Nor-Son Construction in Baxter, and son-in-law Joel Groethe is president of APi Supply Lifts in Nisswa.

Though Lee Anderson spent his college years at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, he became acquainted with the University of St. Thomas decades ago when he and his wife became next door neighbors with the O’Shaugnessys, another well-known family in the St. Thomas community. The school’s library and football stadium bear the O’Shaugnessy name, as do two academic buildings.

“I learned a lot about St. Thomas from our neighbors — our friends — and attended a number of events there and always thought, ‘Boy, this is a really neat place,’” Lee Anderson said during a phone interview Tuesday, Jan. 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson spent 12 years as a trustee at the school and has continued to remain financially involved. The new arena, he said, is on St. Thomas’s list of needed facilities after a historic move from Division III to Division I athletics in 2021, the first school to do so in the NCAA era.

“We really can’t accommodate the fans the way we would like to as Division I,” Anderson said. “And this was an opportunity to do both the basketball and the hockey in one facility.”

The facility will have a permanent sheet of ice that can have hardwood floors put over it for basketball and other events. Anderson said the school also plans to host concerts and eventually graduation ceremonies in the new arena, which he estimates will be complete around 2026.

Lee and Penny Anderson Arena
A rendering shows designs for the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena, a new sports complex to be built at the University of St. Thomas, thanks to a donation from Lee and Penny Anderson.
Contributed

“The school’s really moving up and onward,” Anderson said. “The enrollment is up, and this facility will allow them to further their pursuit of top quality athletes, as well as others who want to see the wisdom in attending the University of St. Thomas.”

The University plans to demolish three buildings on its South Campus to accommodate for the new arena, which will not be the first named after the Andersons.

A $60 million gift from the couple in 2007 went toward the construction of the Anderson Student Center, Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex and the Anderson Parking Facility.

“We’re very proud of the fact that we’ve been able to do this,” Anderson said. “And being successful in business, we wanted to give back to the community, and higher education is an area that we’re most interested in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.

Related Topics: NISSWAEDUCATIONST. THOMAS TOMMIESST. PAUL
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What To Read Next
School Board recognition
Local
Brainerd celebrates School Board Recognition Month
February is Minnesota School Board Recognition Month.
February 03, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A bottle with pills spilling out.
Local
Overdose deaths on the rise in north-central Minn.
Jan. 25, the BCA sent out a news release requesting public help after 35 overdoses in north central Minnesota since Dec. 1, 2022.
February 03, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Students graduate from The College of St. Scholastica
Conferred graduates for Fall 2022
February 03, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Brainerd YMCA teams up with BHS to combat lifeguard shortage
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 03, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report