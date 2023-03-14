Seats open on various Brainerd city commissions

BRAINERD — More than a dozen seats are vacant on Brainerd city commissions and committees, including all five that make up the city’s Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals.

The city has the following positions open:

Charter Commission — Two terms expiring 2025, two years expiring 2026.

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals — Five terms expiring 2024.

Transportation Advisory Committee — One term expiring 2023.

Economic Development Authority — One term expiring 2026, one term expiring 2028.

Parking Commission — One term expiring 2026.

Planning Commission — One term expiring 2025.

Housing and Redevelopment Authority — One term expiring 2025, one term expiring 2027.

All terms expire Dec. 31 of the year listed, except for the EDA, which has terms expiring Sept. 7 of the listed year.

The positions are on a voluntary basis, and many require applicants to either reside in or have an ownership interest in a business or other property within the city.

The Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals acts as an advisory board to the City Council when considering revocation, suspension and non-renewal of rental licenses, in accordance with the city’s Rental Housing Maintenance Code. The group must be made up of two residential rental property manager representatives, a rental housing advocate, a residential housing advocate and one general public representative.

Applications for positions on all boards are available at Brainerd City Hall or online at ci.brainerd.mn.us/279/Boards-Commissions .

Those interested can also visit the city’s website for a full list of qualifications.

In other business during the City Council’s March 6 meeting, council members:

Approved an event application for the Central Lakes College Mental Health Awareness 5K run set from 9-10:30 a.m. May 6. Portions of Mississippi Parkway, East River Road and College Drive will be closed for the event.

Authorized staff to apply for an outdoor recreation grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to fund updates at Lum Park.

Authorized the hiring of Nathanael Peters as a police officer, effective March 13. He was placed on Step 4 of the city’s wage grid, earning $36.04 an hour. This hire brings the department up to 26 sworn officers.

Authorized a donation of $500 to the Crow Wing County Historical Society, to come from the city’s special projects fund. The city has donated between $300-$500 annually to the historical society since 2006.

Authorized the purchase of CivicClerk Software to streamline the process of creating agendas for public meetings. This software will help the city take even more strides toward minimizing errors and making agendas and meeting packets more accessible and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the city reported.The cost is $9,356 for the first year and will come from the city’s special projects fund.

