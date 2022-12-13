Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Seats up for grabs on Brainerd city commissions

Applications are available online or at City Hall.

Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Brainerd City Hall.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
December 13, 2022 06:02 AM
BRAINERD — More than a dozen seats are available on city committees and commissions in Brainerd for those who want to serve their city in the new year.

The following vacancies are open to applicants:

  • Charter Commission — one term expiring 2025, four terms expiring 2026.
  • Parks Board — one term expiring 2027.
  • Brainerd Lakes Public Library Board — one term expiring 2023.
  • Planning Commission — two terms expiring 2025.
  • Brainerd Public Utilities Committee — one term expiring 2027.
  • Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals — five two-year terms.
  • Transportation Advisory Committee — three terms expiring 2024.
  • Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Committee — one term expiring 2025.
  • Economic Development Authority — one term expiring 2026, one term expiring 2028.

All terms expiring Dec. 31 of the year specified, except for the EDA, which has terms that run through Sept. 7.
All positions are on a voluntary basis. A list of eligibility guidelines is available at ci.brainerd.mn.us/279/Boards-Commissions . Applications are available online or at City Hall.

In other business Dec. 5, the Brainerd City Council:

Renewed its contract with Lakes Area Wildlife Control for animal control services for 2023-25, with a 3% cost increase for each year, at a total cost of $36,912.

Approved an agreement with CliftonLarsonAllen for 2022 audit services at a cost of $53,550, which is a 12.3% increase over the previous year.

Authorized staff to solicit proposals at the beginning of the year for firms to update the city code, at an estimated cost of $20,000. Council member Gabe Johnson voted against the measure, saying it is not the right time for this expense.

Agreed not to appoint an alternate to the Kitchigami Regional Library Board after being informed Mary Koep, previously designated as the alternate, was ineligible for the position because of term limits.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
