99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sen. Smith visits future Brainerd YMCA child care center

Following the tour, Smith participated in a roundtable discussion, where the senator sought to learn more about the challenges of the region and community efforts to address the child care shortage.

Senator Tina Smith visits Brainerd.
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, second from left, arrives for a tour of the Brainerd Family YMCA's future child care facility Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Smith also discussed the child care shortage in rural Minnesota with community leaders, including Central Lakes College President Hara Charlier, left, and Brainerd Family YMCA CEO Shane Riffle, right.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Chelsey Perkins
By Chelsey Perkins
January 12, 2023 06:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — As many as 17,000 children and their families in central Minnesota lack access to child care, almost matching the rest of rural Minnesota combined.

This was one fact relayed Tuesday, Jan. 10, to U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who stopped in Brainerd to applaud the Brainerd Family YMCA’s efforts to make a dent in that shortage. The senator’s visit comes after she and Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced $600,000 in Congressionally Designated Spending for the YMCA, which is aiming to open a new day care center within the year.

“I’m so excited about being able to bring some of the power of the federal government to help this terrific local project,” Smith told a group of local government officials and nonprofit leaders. “This is what I love about this new and improved … process, that it is all about the best ideas that come from the community and then figuring out how the federal government can be a good partner with your great ideas. And this is such a perfect example of it.”

Smith, who presented a copy of her favorite children’s book “The Story of Ferdinand” to join the center’s library, toured the former funeral home on Oak Street expected to provide up to 74 infant and toddler slots for working families after renovations are complete. Shane Riffle, Brainerd Family YMCA CEO, said the project is four years in the making and represents the future of a more sustainable business model for the nonprofit organization.

“These guys have all seen me with tears and have known the struggles for a number of different reasons, but because of them, we are optimistic and have a lot of hope and we’re expanding our footprint, and this is an important part of it,” Riffle said as he gestured to the others in the room. “Not only is it allowing us to develop strong and healthy and resilient youth, but it gets families back into the workforce. And I hear every day over there, ‘I want to work, but I can’t find somewhere for my kid.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing a study by the Center for Rural Policy and Development, Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle told Smith closures of family-based day cares in Greater Minnesota created a wider gulf between supply and demand than in the Twin Cities metro area.

“We have identified day care as one of the limiting factors to our economic development and growth,” Houle said. “We’re not chasing smokestacks right now. We’re chasing people. We need people to fill available jobs. And this is part of the problem.”

Sen. Tina Smith listens to Shane Riffle in a room of a future child care center
Brainerd Family YMCA CEO Shane Riffle explains to Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., the renovations needed to convert a former funeral home to a child care center Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Mike Bjerkness, workforce director for the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corp. and YMCA board member, said while trying to recruit executives for Crow Wing County businesses, child care is often a topic of concern.

“Without child care availability, they really hit a fork, right? Even at the higher levels,” Bjerkness said. “ … I find very quickly in the recruitment world, to continue to grow our community, that without quality child care at an affordable rate, people simply just don’t go.”

Read more by Chelsey Perkins
State Sen. Nathan Wesenberg speaks on Senate floor
Local
Local freshman legislators jump into the fray in St. Paul
The legislators were among the approximately 30% of those serving for the first time this year.
January 10, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Cruises offer a view of Gull Lake from the water, including a lakeside look at luxury homes and historic resorts.
Local
Crow Wing cities regain control over short-term vacation rental regulation
The new ordinance reconfigures Crow Wing County's authority, plus reduces occupancy limits and bans any property with an open land use enforcement case from acquiring a license.
January 07, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
A woman stands in the post office near a package pick up area.
Local
Government officials speak out on Brainerd mail delivery issues
Eighth Congressional District Rep. Pete Stauber said Thursday he received a number of calls from those concerned about delays in their mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service.
January 06, 2023 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Crow Wing County Jail
Local
Crow Wing County buys time with temporary jail health care hires
The board’s latest actions come after county's jail medical provider declared bankruptcy in late November.
January 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Commissioner oath of office 2023.JPG
Local
Lubke takes oath of office, County Board appoints chair and vice chair
Lubke said despite the vast amount of information he’s taking in right now, becoming part of county government is something he’s wanted to do.
January 03, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Zebra mussels are an aquatic invasive species that can cause problems on lakes by attaching to boat motors and boat hulls, docks, lifts, rocks and swimming areas. They can also clog irrigation intakes and other pipes. Submitted photo
Local
Crow Wing County blames lack of staff for AIS inspection shortfall
Leaders of the county’s largest lake association disagreed with how leftover funds should be managed and raised concerns over the long-term sustainability of the program.
January 03, 2023 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Crow Wing County commissioners pose for a photo
Local
Brekken bids farewell to Crow Wing County Board
It was both rewarding and challenging to serve in a full-time position with wide-ranging responsibilities, he said.
December 29, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Andy Bradley headshot
Local
Crow Wing County Board appoints Klang’s pick for chief deputy
Klang also took his oath of office with his wife Annette by his side in the quiet second-floor office of the administrative services department.
December 27, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
atv-wheels-riding.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County pumps the brakes on possible Cuyuna area ATV trail
Facing a 6-6-4 split vote between advancing three route proposals, officials said there’s nothing more for the county to consider as it stands.
December 25, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Assistant county attorney speaks in county boardroom
Local
Capacity constraints in juvenile detention present challenge for Crow Wing County
Assistant County Attorney Anne Soberg said while the county engages in preventative efforts and seeks to divert juveniles from facilities when appropriate, there are some cases for which planning is not possible.
December 23, 2022 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Krista Jones speaks at the podium
Local
Crow Wing County Board supports probation funding overhaul efforts
All 87 county boards were being asked to back the effort led by the Association of Minnesota Counties.
December 18, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
112819.PEJ.FacesLincoln (1).JPG
Local
Crow Wing County sells K-9 Lincoln to departing sheriff
Lincoln joined the sheriff’s office in 2019 — not as a traditional K-9 involved in searches and apprehensions, but as a service dog intended to help calm people in stressful situations.
December 18, 2022 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Crow Wing County Jail
Local
Crow Wing County Jail medical staff working without pay after provider bankruptcy
MEnD’s bankruptcy comes after a troublesome year for its owner, whose medical license was indefinitely suspended.
December 16, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Woman speaks at podium
Local
Shifting tax burden, property value spikes highlight county levy public hearing
Some residents are facing such substantial tax increases, they are concerned about how much longer they can stay in their homes.
December 16, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
An apartment building in the snow
Local
Torture case prompts fresh look at 2012 child death as Brainerd PD reopens investigation
After learning of a potential connection between the 2012 death investigation and Borders, the Dispatch submitted a data request to the police department, seeking to inspect the investigative file.
December 09, 2022 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
4151280+0418_voting-booth.jpg
Local
Morrison County performs 2 recounts in races with wide margins
Because the results in the two commissioner districts fell well outside of the margin at which public funds can be spent on a recount — for county offices, it must be less than one-half of 1% — these were considered discretionary and funded by the candidates themselves.
December 06, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Crow Wing County Judicial Center Exterior
Local
Search warrant application in torture case details doctors’ bewilderment over child’s health
While a litany of surgeries, procedures and unusual test results failed to clarify the 9-year-old boy’s conditions, it led to speculation about Borders’ role in causing or fabricating his illnesses.
December 02, 2022 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Crow Wing County Judicial Center Exterior
Local
Mother accused of torturing her children appears in court
The 32-year-old Crosslake woman is expected to agree to the termination of her parental rights in a Friday court hearing.
December 01, 2022 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Rosemary Franzen headshot
Local
County commissioner’s campaign violations were inadvertent, panel rules
For the campaign finance reporting violation, the panel imposed a fine of $50. The door hanger disclosure issue resulted in a $100 fine.
November 25, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Election judges examine a ballot
Local
Beefed-up post-election review returns perfect match with machine tally
The count is a manual audit of paper ballots in randomly selected precincts for specific offices to determine the accuracy of the voting system prescribed by state law.
November 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Satellite image of lakeshore property
Local
County Board says no to extra environmental review of Trout Lake land, but a grant could protect it anyway
Since the project did not meet the threshold to automatically require the environmental assessment process, the local government was tasked with determining whether to recommend the worksheet be completed.
November 16, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Election judges turn in results Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse in Brainerd.
Local
Turnout, trends and where 1 vote made the difference: Here’s how locals voted in the 2022 midterm election
A total of 32,813 residents cast votes on or before Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to statistics provided by the Crow Wing County Elections office. Of those, nearly a quarter — 7,872 — voted by absentee or mail ballot, and 1,444 people registered to vote on Election Day.
November 12, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Nathan Wesenberg
Local
Senate District 10: Wesenberg tops Cekalla to head to Minnesota Senate
Wesenberg earned 28,239 votes to Cekalla’s 10,602, capturing 72.51% of votes cast in Senate District 10. The district, which did not have a seated senator following redistricting earlier this year, includes portions of Aitkin, Benton, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Morrison counties.
November 09, 2022 03:07 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Jon Lubke headshot
Local
Crow Wing County Board District 2: Lubke defeats Sylvester to join County Board
Lubke will be a first-time commissioner, taking the place of Commissioner Bill Brekken to represent northern Crow Wing County.
November 09, 2022 02:08 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Steve Barrows headshot
Local
Crow Wing County Board District 3: Barrows to return to County Board table
Looking ahead to a second term, Barrows said his top issue is addressing issues with the workforce.
November 09, 2022 01:47 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Eric Klang celebrates with supporters.
Local
Crow Wing County Sheriff: Klang soundly defeats incumbent Goddard
The police chief said when he returns to the post as top law enforcement officer in the county, the mission is the same, but the challenges are different.
November 09, 2022 12:59 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Two people walk to the township hall on Election Day in the early morning.
Local
Off to the polls: Volunteers, workers aim for smooth Election Day
Erickson said she’s happy to help reiterate some of the procedures and training election judges underwent this summer and ensure they oversee the process with confidence.
November 08, 2022 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Rick Blake sits at a table
Local
House District 6A: Effective, moderate voice needed in St. Paul, Blake says
As much as he enjoys his roles in local government, including on the Grand Rapids City Council, Blake said he’s willing to give them up to ensure his neighbors have good representation in state government.
November 05, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Steve Samuelson sits at a table
Local
Senate District 6: Drive for political wins puts people last, Samuelson says
While Samuelson will have “DFL” behind his name on the ballot, he said he wasn’t interested in the party’s talking points. Both parties are to blame for inaction this past legislative session, and Minnesotans were the ones who lost out, he said.
November 05, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
People at a counter.
Local
Crow Wing County elections staff, voters readying for 2022 midterm election
Just shy of 6,000 absentee and mail ballots had been cast as of Thursday, according to Administrative Services Director Deborah Erickson, setting the county on a course to match the number received in the last midterm election.
November 04, 2022 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins

Following the tour, Smith and her staff participated in a roundtable discussion, where the senator sought to learn more about the specific challenges of the region as well as the various community efforts underway to address the child care shortage.

“It’s such an important piece also of strong family dynamics, because a lot of families need both incomes in order to be able to live the way they want to live,” Smith said. “And we’re seeing all over the state and all over the country a decline in labor participation, especially amongst women. And this is a huge part of that. … I hear it from — I’m sure you all do — I hear it from employers, I hear from families, I hear it from health care providers.”

Local officials pointed to collaborative efforts among a variety of partners to support not only the YMCA’s project, but an array of initiatives to strengthen child care availability. Grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development , the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation , Initiative Foundation, Brainerd Economic Development Authority with Main Street revitalization funds and Crow Wing County via the American Rescue Plan Act have all contributed toward the future child care center. There's also impending $1 million rural economic development loan expected to be secured with the help of telecommunications company CTC. Crow Wing County distributed another approximately $350,000 in coronavirus relief funds last year to nearly 30 other organizations looking to open or expand day cares.

Senator Tina Smith visits Brainerd.
Don Hickman, vice president for community and workforce development with the Initiative Foundation, left, listens as Sen. Tina Smith talks during a Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, visit to applaud the Brainerd Family YMCA's efforts to increase child care access in the lakes area.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Finding space and creating a program are two pieces of the puzzle, but the same workforce challenges exacerbated by the child care shortage contribute to another significant barrier — finding the staff to care for the children. Low pay for child care workers does little to attract people to the profession, leaders told Smith, which means building out the infrastructure won’t help if no one’s there to operate it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Glynn, executive director of BLAEDC, said addressing salaries is the next layer of the problem.

“It’s not a job that people are jumping to take,” Glynn said. “ … So how do we not only find the funding to make sure that we can get facilities like this opened and create the slots that are desperately needed, then the next piece of that is where are the bodies coming from to take care of these kids? And how do we pay them?”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual salary of a child care worker in Minnesota ranges from $25,720 to $29,710 — equivalent to $12.37 to $14.28 hourly, before any deductions or taxes. Meanwhile, the annual cost of living to meet basic needs of the average family in Crow Wing County in 2021 was $50,400, DEED reports.

A partnership between the Initiative Foundation and Central Lakes College aims to attract more people to early childhood education by eliminating student debt from the picture.

Senator Tina Smith visits Brainerd.
“I’m so excited about being able to bring some of the power of the federal government to help this terrific local project,” Sen. Tina Smith told a group of local government officials and nonprofit leaders Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“Being able to provide it tuition free through partnerships will be a game changer, truly,” said Hara Charlier, president of CLC. “ … Also we have lots of students who have full-time jobs, and they can’t stay in (the program) full time. So we’ve developed a program that allows them to progress through it at their own pace … and weave it into their lives.”

As for the YMCA’s future expansion, Riffle said after Tuesday’s gathering the organization plans to add 38 full-time positions between the main facility and the new center, paying $18 per hour for certified teachers. The Y does not offer health benefits, however, but does provide a 401(a) retirement plan for qualifying staff while contributing 12% of their salary. Riffle said he is working with BLAEDC to try to find a way for the nonprofit to provide health benefits as well.

Smith said the wage issues demonstrate why solving the child care crisis must be done through a public-private partnership.

“I remember specifically having a conversation like this in Pipestone, where I was hearing that the folks that were providing child care were on public assistance because they could not support their own families with the wages that they were making,” Smith said. “And, of course, the folks that were owning those businesses were all torn up about that. But they just couldn’t, you know — the business model doesn’t work, which is why what you’re doing, I think, is really the way that we solve this problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith pointed to increased funding for the Childcare and Development Block Grant achieved by Congress, which she said would create more funding streams in the state. She later said as the Senate works to pass the Farm Bill this year, she will focus on directing more resources toward rural economic development.

“In my experience, communities like Brainerd, and it’s true of communities all over the state of Minnesota, are really like hotbeds of innovation and creativity,” Smith said. “A lot of people see communities — small towns and rural places — as places where there aren’t any opportunities. But they’re exactly wrong. In fact, there’s tons of great stuff going on.”

Shortly after the senator left to head to her next stop in Little Falls, parent Katie Nieman arrived to pick up her 10-year-old daughter Sophie from the Y’s after-school program. Nieman cheered when Riffle told her about the senator's visit and the federal funding.

“There’s been quite a few people that I work with that, either their wives became stay-at-home moms or they quit working to be stay-at-home moms, because there isn’t enough care,” Nieman said. “ … Whenever people have issues with child care, I always try to refer them to the Y, because they do such an amazing job. Their teachers really genuinely care about the kids. … I don’t feel like I can do enough to repay them.”

UPDATE: This story was updated to include the Brainerd Economic Development Authority as a funding partner. The Dispatch regrets the error.

CHELSEY PERKINS, community editor, may be reached at 218-855-5874 or chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at twitter.com/DispatchChelsey .

Related Topics: BRAINERDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSTINA SMITHCHILD CARECROW WING COUNTYCENTERPIECE
Chelsey Perkins
By Chelsey Perkins
Chelsey Perkins is the community editor of the Brainerd Dispatch. A lakes area native, Perkins joined the Dispatch staff in 2014. She is the Crow Wing County government beat reporter and the producer and primary host of the "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" podcast.
Reach her at chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com or at 218-855-5874 and find @DispatchChelsey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
What To Read Next
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Brainerd School Board discusses student achievement, summer school
Board members approved minor changes to the district's summer school policy.
January 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Dylan James Sam
Local
Tribal police ask for public’s help to find missing man
Dylan James Sam was last seen Nov. 29, 2022.
January 12, 2023 07:07 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3193164+minnesota-state-patrol.jpg
Local
Authorities identify Palisade man killed in Aitkin County crash
The deceased is 83-year-old Gary Lynn Rognrud.
January 12, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two people sit at a table looking at a helium balloon bouquet
Local
Confidence Learning Center sees change in leadership
Jeff Olson has served as Confidence Learning Center's executive director for more than three decades. Travis Grossman will succeed Olson at the nonprofit when Olson officially retires in March.
January 12, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee