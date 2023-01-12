Sen. Smith visits future Brainerd YMCA child care center

BRAINERD — As many as 17,000 children and their families in central Minnesota lack access to child care, almost matching the rest of rural Minnesota combined.

This was one fact relayed Tuesday, Jan. 10, to U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who stopped in Brainerd to applaud the Brainerd Family YMCA’s efforts to make a dent in that shortage. The senator’s visit comes after she and Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced $600,000 in Congressionally Designated Spending for the YMCA, which is aiming to open a new day care center within the year.

“I’m so excited about being able to bring some of the power of the federal government to help this terrific local project,” Smith told a group of local government officials and nonprofit leaders. “This is what I love about this new and improved … process, that it is all about the best ideas that come from the community and then figuring out how the federal government can be a good partner with your great ideas. And this is such a perfect example of it.”

Smith, who presented a copy of her favorite children’s book “The Story of Ferdinand” to join the center’s library, toured the former funeral home on Oak Street expected to provide up to 74 infant and toddler slots for working families after renovations are complete. Shane Riffle, Brainerd Family YMCA CEO, said the project is four years in the making and represents the future of a more sustainable business model for the nonprofit organization.

“These guys have all seen me with tears and have known the struggles for a number of different reasons, but because of them, we are optimistic and have a lot of hope and we’re expanding our footprint, and this is an important part of it,” Riffle said as he gestured to the others in the room. “Not only is it allowing us to develop strong and healthy and resilient youth, but it gets families back into the workforce. And I hear every day over there, ‘I want to work, but I can’t find somewhere for my kid.’”

Citing a study by the Center for Rural Policy and Development, Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle told Smith closures of family-based day cares in Greater Minnesota created a wider gulf between supply and demand than in the Twin Cities metro area.

“We have identified day care as one of the limiting factors to our economic development and growth,” Houle said. “We’re not chasing smokestacks right now. We’re chasing people. We need people to fill available jobs. And this is part of the problem.”

Brainerd Family YMCA CEO Shane Riffle explains to Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., the renovations needed to convert a former funeral home to a child care center Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Mike Bjerkness, workforce director for the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corp. and YMCA board member, said while trying to recruit executives for Crow Wing County businesses, child care is often a topic of concern.

“Without child care availability, they really hit a fork, right? Even at the higher levels,” Bjerkness said. “ … I find very quickly in the recruitment world, to continue to grow our community, that without quality child care at an affordable rate, people simply just don’t go.”

Following the tour, Smith and her staff participated in a roundtable discussion, where the senator sought to learn more about the specific challenges of the region as well as the various community efforts underway to address the child care shortage.

“It’s such an important piece also of strong family dynamics, because a lot of families need both incomes in order to be able to live the way they want to live,” Smith said. “And we’re seeing all over the state and all over the country a decline in labor participation, especially amongst women. And this is a huge part of that. … I hear it from — I’m sure you all do — I hear it from employers, I hear from families, I hear it from health care providers.”

Local officials pointed to collaborative efforts among a variety of partners to support not only the YMCA’s project, but an array of initiatives to strengthen child care availability. Grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development , the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation , Initiative Foundation, Brainerd Economic Development Authority with Main Street revitalization funds and Crow Wing County via the American Rescue Plan Act have all contributed toward the future child care center. There's also impending $1 million rural economic development loan expected to be secured with the help of telecommunications company CTC. Crow Wing County distributed another approximately $350,000 in coronavirus relief funds last year to nearly 30 other organizations looking to open or expand day cares.

Don Hickman, vice president for community and workforce development with the Initiative Foundation, left, listens as Sen. Tina Smith talks during a Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, visit to applaud the Brainerd Family YMCA's efforts to increase child care access in the lakes area.

Finding space and creating a program are two pieces of the puzzle, but the same workforce challenges exacerbated by the child care shortage contribute to another significant barrier — finding the staff to care for the children. Low pay for child care workers does little to attract people to the profession, leaders told Smith, which means building out the infrastructure won’t help if no one’s there to operate it.

Tyler Glynn, executive director of BLAEDC, said addressing salaries is the next layer of the problem.

“It’s not a job that people are jumping to take,” Glynn said. “ … So how do we not only find the funding to make sure that we can get facilities like this opened and create the slots that are desperately needed, then the next piece of that is where are the bodies coming from to take care of these kids? And how do we pay them?”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual salary of a child care worker in Minnesota ranges from $25,720 to $29,710 — equivalent to $12.37 to $14.28 hourly, before any deductions or taxes. Meanwhile, the annual cost of living to meet basic needs of the average family in Crow Wing County in 2021 was $50,400, DEED reports.

A partnership between the Initiative Foundation and Central Lakes College aims to attract more people to early childhood education by eliminating student debt from the picture.

“I’m so excited about being able to bring some of the power of the federal government to help this terrific local project,” Sen. Tina Smith told a group of local government officials and nonprofit leaders Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“Being able to provide it tuition free through partnerships will be a game changer, truly,” said Hara Charlier, president of CLC. “ … Also we have lots of students who have full-time jobs, and they can’t stay in (the program) full time. So we’ve developed a program that allows them to progress through it at their own pace … and weave it into their lives.”

As for the YMCA’s future expansion, Riffle said after Tuesday’s gathering the organization plans to add 38 full-time positions between the main facility and the new center, paying $18 per hour for certified teachers. The Y does not offer health benefits, however, but does provide a 401(a) retirement plan for qualifying staff while contributing 12% of their salary. Riffle said he is working with BLAEDC to try to find a way for the nonprofit to provide health benefits as well.

Smith said the wage issues demonstrate why solving the child care crisis must be done through a public-private partnership.

“I remember specifically having a conversation like this in Pipestone, where I was hearing that the folks that were providing child care were on public assistance because they could not support their own families with the wages that they were making,” Smith said. “And, of course, the folks that were owning those businesses were all torn up about that. But they just couldn’t, you know — the business model doesn’t work, which is why what you’re doing, I think, is really the way that we solve this problem.”

Smith pointed to increased funding for the Childcare and Development Block Grant achieved by Congress, which she said would create more funding streams in the state. She later said as the Senate works to pass the Farm Bill this year, she will focus on directing more resources toward rural economic development.

“In my experience, communities like Brainerd, and it’s true of communities all over the state of Minnesota, are really like hotbeds of innovation and creativity,” Smith said. “A lot of people see communities — small towns and rural places — as places where there aren’t any opportunities. But they’re exactly wrong. In fact, there’s tons of great stuff going on.”

Shortly after the senator left to head to her next stop in Little Falls, parent Katie Nieman arrived to pick up her 10-year-old daughter Sophie from the Y’s after-school program. Nieman cheered when Riffle told her about the senator's visit and the federal funding.

“There’s been quite a few people that I work with that, either their wives became stay-at-home moms or they quit working to be stay-at-home moms, because there isn’t enough care,” Nieman said. “ … Whenever people have issues with child care, I always try to refer them to the Y, because they do such an amazing job. Their teachers really genuinely care about the kids. … I don’t feel like I can do enough to repay them.”

UPDATE: This story was updated to include the Brainerd Economic Development Authority as a funding partner. The Dispatch regrets the error.

