Senate Agriculture Chair Aric Putnam to host listening session in Pierz
The Agricultural Town Hall is planned from 2-3:30 p.m., Jan. 20, at Smude Sunflower Oil, 500 Centennial Drive, Pierz.
We are part of The Trust Project.
PIERZ — Senate Agriculture Chair Aric Putnam will host a listening session beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Smude Sunflower Oil in Pierz alongside House Chair Samantha Vang.
The goal of this event is to hear directly from farmers about their concerns and ambitions and to explore how the work of the Legislature can support them, help expand markets, promote rural development, and create opportunities for new farmers.
The Agricultural Town Hall is planned from 2-3:30 p.m. at Smude Sunflower Oil, 500 Centennial Drive, Pierz.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
The student died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, according to district officials.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.
OboeBass! will give a free performance Monday, Jan. 23, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. The internationally-known, multi-faceted instrumental duo from Apple Valley is on tour.