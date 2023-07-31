Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 klick! Gallery

1 of 14: Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (8).JPG Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

2 of 14: Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (1).JPG Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

3 of 14: Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (2).JPG Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

4 of 14: Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (3).JPG Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

5 of 14: Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (4).JPG Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

6 of 14: Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (5).JPG Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

7 of 14: Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (6).JPG Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

8 of 14: Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (7).JPG Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

9 of 14: Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (9).JPG Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

10 of 14: Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (10).JPG Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

11 of 14: Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (11).JPG Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

12 of 14: Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (12).JPG Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

13 of 14: Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (13).JPG Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch