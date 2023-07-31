Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 30
News Local

Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 7:30 PM
Share
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (8).JPG
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (1).JPG
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (2).JPG
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (3).JPG
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (4).JPG
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (5).JPG
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (6).JPG
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (7).JPG
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (9).JPG
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (10).JPG
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (11).JPG
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (12).JPG
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 (13).JPG
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Power boats race across the water of the lake.
Power Boat Racing 1 073123.jpg
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIES
Serpent Lake Power Boat Races 2023 klick! Gallery
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake.
Power boats race across the water of the lake.