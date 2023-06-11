99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sertoman Mariucci Fest set for June 15

Sertoman Mariucci Fest is part of the Confidence Learning Center’s Camp Classic Weekend.

Confidence Learning Center’s Camp Classic logo.
Contributed / Confidence Learning Center
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

EAST GULL LAKE — Confidence Learning Center’s Camp Classic Weekend is celebrating its 50th year June 15-17.

The Camp Classic Weekend consists of a golf and fishing tournament, the Sertoman Mariucci Fest, and a live/silent auction. The Camp Classic Weekend is the largest in-house fundraiser for the programs and campers at Confidence Learning Center.

New this year, the Sertoman Mariucci Fest will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Confidence Learning Center. The Sertoman Mariucci Fest will consist of a silent/live auction, live music, dinner and comradery with community members. The event is free to the public to attend and family friendly.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Schedule of events:

4-4:30 p.m. — Cocktail hour.

4:30-6:30 p.m. — Dinner served by Noon Sertoma Club.

6-6:30 p.m. — Special presentation and live auction.

4-6 p.m. — Live music by The Cropduster.

Confidence Learning Center is an outdoor education and recreation experience, located in East Gull Lake, for people of all ages with cognitive and developmental disabilities.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

