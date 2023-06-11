Sertoman Mariucci Fest set for June 15
Sertoman Mariucci Fest is part of the Confidence Learning Center’s Camp Classic Weekend.
EAST GULL LAKE — Confidence Learning Center’s Camp Classic Weekend is celebrating its 50th year June 15-17.
The Camp Classic Weekend consists of a golf and fishing tournament, the Sertoman Mariucci Fest, and a live/silent auction. The Camp Classic Weekend is the largest in-house fundraiser for the programs and campers at Confidence Learning Center.
New this year, the Sertoman Mariucci Fest will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Confidence Learning Center. The Sertoman Mariucci Fest will consist of a silent/live auction, live music, dinner and comradery with community members. The event is free to the public to attend and family friendly.
Schedule of events:
4-4:30 p.m. — Cocktail hour.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Dinner served by Noon Sertoma Club.
6-6:30 p.m. — Special presentation and live auction.
4-6 p.m. — Live music by The Cropduster.
Confidence Learning Center is an outdoor education and recreation experience, located in East Gull Lake, for people of all ages with cognitive and developmental disabilities.
