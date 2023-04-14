Several area organizations receive Otto Bremer Trust grants

ST. PAUL — The Otto Bremer Trust awarded $17,933,712 in grants and program-related investments, including grants to several area organizations, in February and March 2023.

“OBT investments help meet basic needs, create economic opportunities, and fund programs and services that support health and wellness,” said Charlotte S. Johnson, Otto Bremer Trust, co-CEO and trustee, in a news release. “We’re pleased to assist the many organizations across the four-state region engaged in this important work.”

Area organizations receiving grants include:

Aitkin County CARE Inc., Aitkin, $32,000 for general operations to provide holistic services for older and disabled adults and those who care for them living in Aitkin County.

Bridges of Hope, Brainerd, $50,000 for general operations to provide basic needs and wraparound support to low-income residents in Crow Wing County.

My Neighbor to Love Coalition, Nisswa, $75,000 for capital support of a project to address homelessness in the Brainerd lakes area.

Tri-County Community Action Partnership Inc., Little Falls, $21,000 to support an infrastructure upgrade that will increase efficiencies and improve outcomes for clients.

Anishinabe Legal Services, Cass Lake, $80,000 for general operations to provide free civil legal services and education to low-income members of the Leech Lake, White Earth, and Red Lake Reservation communities.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/5h9v7v32 for a complete list of grants awarded.