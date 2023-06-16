Sexual assault case comes to a close in Crow Wing County District Court

BRAINERD — A 30-year-old Brainerd woman was found guilty of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a 6-year-old child Wednesday, June 14, in Crow Wing County District Court.

Katelynn Marie Pick and Thomas Lee Murray, 35, were charged in October 2021 with three counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Each first-degree count carried a maximum sentence of 30 years confinement and $40,000 fine, with each second-degree felony carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years confinement and $35,000 fine.

Pick pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under the age of 16 with multiple acts with someone of a significant relationship. Murray, pleaded guilty on Jan. 5, 2023, to the same charge.

Pick appeared Tuesday, June 6, before Judge Charles Halverson in Crow Wing County District Court. Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney Janine LePage told the court the state would remain silent during sentencing as part of the plea agreement and her testimony in the Murray case.

Prior to sentencing, LePage argued the state needed additional time to file paperwork for restitution. Pick’s attorney, Jason Migala, told the court he would contest the state's restitution request. Halverson said if restitution would be contested, he would need to make a ruling, thus a separate court date for restitution would be scheduled.

After both parties agreed on a separate hearing, a victim impact statement from the child's father was read aloud.

“This is a father's worst nightmare … and I will always feel I failed as a father,” the victim advocate said to the silent courtroom. The letter continued by saying the child has nightmares almost every night due to Pick’s actions.

“She deserves to be in prison for her actions,” the statement concluded of Pick.

Migala then submitted a statement written by Pick’s father and a letter from Nystrom and Associates stating her progress in the program.

“I know that this mistake is not who my daughter is,” wrote William Pick. “My daughter has taken ownership of her part in this case from the start and she sought out a counseling program to help her do better in the future. … I am asking that you grant her downward departure and stay of adjudication or imposition. Please don't let this mistake define the rest of her life.”

Migala asked the judge for a downward departure as this was Pick’s first offense, both traffic and criminal. Pick has shown she is remorseful and her assessments state she is at a low risk of recidivism, Migala told the court.

Pick then read a statement she wrote for the court in which she said everyone was here today because of the mistakes she made.

“I am accountable for my actions and I apologize to my family for the pain I caused and the choices I made,” said Pick.

Prior to sentencing while looking at Pick, Halverson said he would like to say she was the first woman in his courtroom who was a victim of abuse and trauma who found themselves in a similar situation, “you are not and you won't be the last.”

“The guilt you feel is more of a punishment than I will ever give,” Halverson said. “(Murray) shut everyone out to control you and your past trauma impacted your decisions.”

Halverson then said Pick does meet the requirements for a downward departure in sentencing. Pick was sentenced to 108 months in prison, to be stayed for 10 years while on probation.

She was also sentenced to three intervals of 90 days in jail to be served every six months. The first of those is set for Dec. 13, 2023, and then June 12 and Dec. 11, 2024. The first of those 90 days sets is mandatory, Halverson said. Though based on her work in treatment and probation, the other two may be vacated. She is also allowed to register for a bed in another county's jail facilities to better facilitate work release and treatment programs.

Pick is due back in Crow Wing County District Court for a restitution hearing on July 26.

Thomas Lee Murray sentencing

According to court documents, Murray pleaded guilty to one count of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under the age of 16 with multiple acts with someone of a significant relationship on Jan. 5, 2023, and was sentenced May 23.

In his sentencing paperwork, it stated Murray also requested a downward departure in sentencing.

A pre-sentence investigation found the “defendant initially denied the allegations in the complaint but has now acknowledged his participation, but indicates he had a more passive role than the co-defendant. He has a limited understanding of how he came to commit his offense.”

The state argued there was no reason to support a downward departure and requested the court impose a sentence of 108 months, stating a departure was not warranted because Murray had not taken responsibility for his actions.

“His evaluation identified that he was likely minimizing his behavior and, even though this case has been pending since October 2021, Defendant is just now on a waitlist for treatment,” the sentencing order stated.

The defense argued he acknowledged what he did and was not trying to minimize the harm he caused before requesting Murray and Pick be treated equally and receive similar sentences.

“The sentencing guidelines recognize the severity of the offense by creating a presumptive sentence, even for persons that have no criminal history,” the sentencing order stated. “The departure is not supported by the state or the victim’s family. The PSI and psychosexual evaluation note (the) defendant’s failure to fully take responsibility for his offense and/or minimizing his role.”

Crow Wing County District Court Judge Kristine DeMay did not find the information in the record rose to the level of demonstrating substantial or compelling reasons to depart from the sentencing guidelines.

Murray was sentenced to 90 months in prison where he shall be required to serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody and one-third on supervised release. Conditional release after confinement was set at 10 years. He had a jail credit of 13 days. Murray was ordered to pay joint restitution with Pick in the amount of $5,017.60.

Murray and Pick’s charges

According to court documents, on Oct. 11, 2021, law enforcement was informed of a possible criminal sexual assault involving a 6-year-old child. Murray and Pick were identified as the suspected perpetrators.

The child stated they did not want to stay at Murray and Pick’s home and recounted details of the sexual assault. The child said these things have occurred about 10 times, and the last time was before school started this year.

During a forensic interview that same day, the child told the nurse about touches to the body they did not like and pointed to their private parts. The child also said they were sexually assaulted by Murray at home in the “grown-ups" bedroom while Pick was at work.

The child also described a time when both Pick and Murray hurt the child by using a sexual toy on them.

“The reported pain would be indicative of penetration,” the charging documents stated. “The last time it happened was when (the child) was six years old before school started.”

The next day, Oct. 12, Pick and Murray were interviewed by law enforcement. Pick initially stated the child found one of Pick's sex toys and the child had seen Pick use them on herself. Pick then admitted that she and Murray had been using toys on the child. Pick said she was curious at first but then Pick believed the child liked it.

Pick told officers they did it for a while until Pick started to think it was inappropriate. Pick said she did it more than Murray did because she thought the child liked it more when she did it than when Murray did it. Pick said it’s possible it had occurred as many as 10 times. She said it started a few months ago. Pick also recounted a time when a toy was used on the child. Pick said that incident took place within the previous two weeks of Oct. 12, 2021. Pick said she told Murray to stop when the child said it hurt and Murray did stop.

Pick then told investigators she and Murray had a naked party in bed with the child a couple of days before the child went to the house of the person who reported the abuse. Pick said she had it on her mind before coming to talk with law enforcement that she was going to talk about these sexual acts. Pick said she feels better talking about it, and she knows it was wrong.

Law enforcement also interviewed Murray who denied any sexual contact with the child.

On Oct. 12, officers executed a search warrant at Murray's residence where they located evidence consistent with the child's report.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .