Sheriff Klang to speak at League of Women Voters

Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang will be the speaker for the July program of the League of Women Voters of the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Klang served as sheriff from 2003-2006, and was reelected to the position in 2022.

“We look forward to hearing how his new term is going and how the job has changed since his last term,” League officials said in a news release.

The program will start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Brainerd Public Library. Social time will take place at 5 p.m.

The program is open to the public and also will be livestreamed on the League of Women Voters of the Brainerd Lakes Area ’s Facebook page.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
