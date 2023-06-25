Sheriff’s office investigating woman's death in Fort Ripley Township

FORT RIPLEY — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Sunday, June 25, near the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road in southern Crow Wing County.

At 5:41 a.m. the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a passerby who thought there may be a body lying in the roadway off Highway 371. Deputies responded and found a dead woman on Killian Road.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang said the death is considered suspicious but as of Sunday afternoon no arrests had been made and investigators are still looking into suspects and gathering information about the woman’s death. No other information about the death was available Sunday afternoon but Klang said details would be released as it becomes available.

The death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.