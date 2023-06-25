Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sheriff’s office investigating woman's death in Fort Ripley Township

The victim's body was found on Killian Road near Highway 371.

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office vehicles at a death investigation.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office investigates a death of a woman Sunday, June 25, 2023, whose body was found on a road in Fort Ripley Township.
Contributed /Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office
Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Today at 3:26 PM

FORT RIPLEY — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Sunday, June 25, near the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road in southern Crow Wing County.

At 5:41 a.m. the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a passerby who thought there may be a body lying in the roadway off Highway 371. Deputies responded and found a dead woman on Killian Road.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang said the death is considered suspicious but as of Sunday afternoon no arrests had been made and investigators are still looking into suspects and gathering information about the woman’s death. No other information about the death was available Sunday afternoon but Klang said details would be released as it becomes available.

The death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.

Matt Erickson joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 2000 as a reporter, covering crime and courts and the city of Brainerd. In 2012 he was promoted to night editor and in 2014 was promoted to editor of the newspaper.
