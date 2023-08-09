Sheriff’s office seeks additional social worker for mental health calls

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is hiring another embedded social worker to respond to mental health calls.

In January, the sheriff’s department hired a law enforcement liaison/embedded social worker to address the high volume of mental health calls .

Part of the reason was that sheriff’s deputies and other local law enforcement officers were responding to calls related to mental health crises without sufficient training, Sheriff Eric Klang said.

When a mental health crisis call comes in, the social worker is present in the office during working hours and can respond alongside officers.

It has been going well for deputies and officers and those in crises, Klang said. Officers can leave the social worker to handle the situation if there isn’t criminal activity, and people experiencing mental health issues can be connected with the help they need.

Klang said the sheriff’s department also works with the Northern Pines Mental Health urgent care clinic in Brainerd. Law enforcement officers can bring people in crisis to receive help, be evaluated and talk through their situation.

There is one embedded social worker in the sheriff’s department, and the department is currently seeking another to alleviate the current volume of cases, he said.

“We’re seven months in right now, we’ll have better data at the end of the year,” Klang said. “I think it will be successful data.”

One benefit of co-responding is that it can reduce rates of incarceration for people in a mental health crisis, said Tera Kowalczyk, embedded social worker in the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department.

Kowalczyk operates out of the sheriff’s office, but there is additional space available in the Brainerd Police Department. When another social worker/law enforcement liaison is hired, they will move into that office to give each social worker space and confidentiality, she said.

Since the program started, the sheriff’s office has hosted meetings twice a week. Sheriff’s deputies, social workers, probation officers, adult and child protection meet to hear about mental health calls and what happened. It’s an opportunity to collaborate on similar clients, Kowalczyk said.

And if there’s a case involving child protective services, Kowalczyk said she could request a short meeting after the briefing.

For calls that occur when Kowalczyk is off-duty, on weekends and evenings, she is sent incident reports to follow up on.

Being able to respond on the scene is beneficial because a check-up later on might mean the caller doesn’t feel they need help anymore or that their situation is considerably worse, Kowalczyk said.

By responding alongside an officer, Kowalczyk can offer connections to resources that someone would otherwise have to seek out on their own, like with food support, health insurance and housing insecurity.

The programs she connects people with are already available through Crow Wing County but people in need of help may not be aware of financial assistance programs, she said.

Sometimes responding to calls involves deescalation, which can reduce the risk of PTSD for those in crisis, Kowalczyk said.

And when people experiencing mental health crises are in trouble, but may not need to go to the hospital, Kowalczyk can create an alternative service plan so they can receive help with a clear plan.

Working and collaborating under the Crow Wing County umbrella has been valuable, Kowalczyk said, and though there are different working cultures everyone has had to adjust to, things have been blending well.

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.