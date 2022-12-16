Shifting tax burden, property value spikes highlight county levy public hearing

BRAINERD — Jaw-dropping increases in residential property values this year and the impact on taxes dominated the conversation during Crow Wing County’s public hearing Tuesday night, Dec. 13, despite the intended focus being the county budget and levy.

The estimated market value of all property in the county rose by a staggering 33%, from $12.94 billion last year to $17.2 billion this year. Increases in residential property values were almost entirely responsible for the spike, as the value of commercial and industrial properties grew at a substantially slower rate.

“What you’re going to hear tonight is that the total amount of money that we have collected from the taxpayers in Crow Wing County has increased by 2.89%. That’s a fact,” said Tim Houle, county administrator. “That’s not really the story that’s happening this year, though. … What’s happening this year is related to valuations and the volatile real estate market and what’s going on with shifts in the tax burden. We’re only going to take 2.89. I know you’re here because your percents are significantly higher than that.”

In short? Most businesses will pay lower property taxes next year, and most full-time and seasonal residents will pay more. The imbalance in property value increases means a portion of the tax burden shifted from commercial to residential property owners. This combined with the various rates at which local jurisdictions increased their own levies — Baxter’s will increase 7.3%, for example, while Pequot Lakes’ hike next year is by 21.4%. In addition to the county, each school district, city or township and special taxing district sets its own levy totals.

While Crow Wing County assesses the values of properties, it is within the requirements of a state-prescribed process using the sales of similar and nearby properties as a guideline. For at least one property type — rural vacant land — the state actually chided the county this spring for not valuing properties high enough. Values were set in January of this year based on sales occurring the year before and will serve as the basis of 2023 tax bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the valuation changes happening, we’re seeing a great shift occurring, moving from some property types to other property types. What that means is, someone else is getting a break,” Houle said. “ … That stinks. I know it stinks.”

Some residents are facing such substantial tax increases, they are concerned about how much longer they can stay in their homes. This includes Bernie Glasby, who told commissioners he lost his wife to cancer in 2020 after they together purchased a home near North Long Lake three years earlier.

“I’m working two jobs trying to keep it, and now this tax thing makes it look like I might lose it,” Glasby said. “I just want to agree with other people here that this is outrageous and it shouldn’t be.”

Resident Bernie Glasby voices concerns about high property taxes Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, during Crow Wing County's public hearing on the budget and levy at the Historic Courthouse in Brainerd. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

After hearing from several members of the public, the County Board unanimously approved the 2023 county budget and levy. The amount to be collected from property owners remained the same as the preliminary amount approved by commissioners in September — 2.89% higher than this year’s collection at $44,148,151. This figure accounts for approximately 44% of the county’s projected $101,354,873 in revenues for next year.

How the county levy will impact the average property owner depends on a number of factors, including changes to one’s own property value and the number of additional taxpayers added to the rolls through new construction, which along with market value affects the overall tax rate. County officials estimated $212 million worth of new construction — the majority of which is residential — was likely to occur in 2022.

A residential homestead property in the city of Brainerd with an average market value of $182,500 — an increase of 33% over 2022’s figure — will see the county portion of their taxes increase from $426 to $432. In Crosslake, a seasonal recreational property valued at $576,000, or a 37% increase over the previous year, will see county taxes rise by $100 to $1,431.

The average commercial/industrial property in Baxter, by contrast, would see a notable reduction in the county portion. A $1,084,700 property, increased in value by 4%, will see a tax decrease of $1,334 — $6,371 in 2022 to $5,037 next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Question of the night’

Seven people offered comments during the public hearing. Dale Ritter, a resident of Sugar Bush Trail on North Long Lake, told commissioners his property value rose by 31% and his taxes for next year increased by just shy of $1,000.

“There isn’t anybody that gets a 20% increase in their pay to help offset paying the county taxes. … I understand my value went up, but I still have that come out of my pocket,” Ritter said. “ … Who is going down that we have to get hit so hard on these increases? Everybody that I’ve ever heard throughout the year, I don’t care if it’s a lake home or just a residential home, the values went up. So why did some people’s go down and some people's go up so much?”

Houle said Ritter’s question was a great one, and he reiterated the slower value increases among commercial properties. Commercial properties are most often valued based on the site’s income.

Resident Dale Ritter expresses frustration with property value and tax increases Tuesday, Dec, 13, 2022, during Crow Wing County's public hearing on the 2023 budget and levy. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

“I don’t know that I think any of us here can tell you why the market does what the market does. But I could speculate. How many of us are buying stuff online?” Houle said. “ … There’s no Amazon storefront anywhere, and we’re taxing Amazon for a warehouse space, which is not the same as a retail space. And so I think we’re seeing the impacts of those choices of how we’re buying things.”

Houle said the disparity reveals bigger questions about what should be done in reaction to shifting commerce to assure residential property owners do not continue to see higher and higher tax burdens.

“It’s gonna get to the point you’re gonna tax people out of their homes. They can’t afford to live in their house,” Ritter said.

“I’m worried about that, too,” Houle responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I retired a year ago, my stock market went to hell so my 401k has gone down. Our property taxes go up. Everything’s gone crazy. How do people afford to live these days?” Ritter replied.

“That’s the question of the night, isn’t it,” Houle said.

Mark Bichler, a resident of Highland Scenic Road in Baxter, said his and his wife’s home increased from about $363,000 in value last year to $524,000 this year. He will pay an extra $100 per month next year in property taxes, he said, and because the value of the home soared past $413,800, Bichler no longer benefits from the homestead market value exclusion. This is the point at which the exclusion phases out, per state law, based on a sliding scale.

Houle explained the state offers two programs to provide some property tax relief, and Bichler would likely qualify for at least one of them: the special property tax refund. Homeowners may qualify for this refund when the net property tax on their homestead increases by more than 12%. A second refund program is based on household income and is available to those earning $119,790 or less. Both are available to residents by filling out Form M1PR , Houle noted.

Earlier this year, Houle and the County Board implored the state Legislature to make changes to the eligibility requirements for the refund programs while also making inflation adjustments to the homestead market value exclusion, last updated in 2011. Neither of these things occurred during the 2022 session among a pile of unpassed bills, and commissioners again asked for a special session , which never materialized.

“That (the exclusion) went away at $400,000 in value, and $400,000 in value in 2011 is substantially different than $400,000 in value today,” Houle said Tuesday. “We should have indexed that.”

Where tax money goes

Resident Mark Bichler explains changes to his property value and taxes to Crow Wing County commissioners Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, during the public hearing on the 2023 budget and levy. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

While property taxes are expected to account for 44% of total county revenues next year, intergovernmental revenue — such as state and federal allocations, grants and cost-sharing agreements — would account for 34%. Other taxes (9%), including the local option sales tax supporting highway projects, and charges for services (7%) make up the bulk of the remaining revenue.

Nick Mielke, finance director, noted Tuesday the county’s overall budget is less dependent on the tax levy than in the past. In 2016, the levy accounted for 50% of revenues. The introduction of the local option sales tax that same year alleviated some of the pressure, Mielke said.

“We are trying to find external sources outside of the levy that can support the programs that we are implementing,” Mielke said.

Of the $44.1 million in taxes set to be collected in 2023, the bulk will support community services and public safety. Close to one-third of the taxes will be directed to community services — the county department tasked with adult services, child support, children and families, community corrections, public health, financial assistance, nutrition support and veteran services. Public safety services — accounting for the sheriff’s office and the county jail — will receive a nearly equal share at 31% of the total.

The remaining taxes collected will be split among the other county departments and spending areas — administrative services (14%), governance services (11%), land services (6%), highway services (4%) and capital projects (3%).

Among six regional counties, Crow Wing County has the second-lowest levy per capita, with Morrison County being the lowest. Statewide, Crow Wing is 24th lowest by that metric, Mielke said, and set the ninth lowest levy increase among 87 counties.

On the expenditure side, the county expects to spend $103.2 million. Community services accounts for the largest share with a projected $32,050,392 in spending next year. The highway department is next, with an expected $25,049,079 to be spent, followed by public safety, with $17,341,955 in spending. A total of $1,175,320 will be drawn from the county’s fund balances — which are essentially savings accounts — to go toward reconstruction on County Road 115 and construction projects at the county landfill.

Other actions

The board resolution setting the levy also resulted in other actions, including setting the tax levies for both of the county’s unorganized territories, the Crow Wing County Housing and Residential Authority and the public library service levy. Also part of the resolution was the approval of wage rates for county elected officials.

In the First Assessment District, the levy is set for $1.18 million, or a 4.4% increase over the previous year. In the Second Assessment District, formerly Dean Lake Township, the levy will increase by 30.5% — $79,895 compared to $61,202 in 2022. This increase is due in part to a clerical error in 2020 that led to residents being taxed according to a $36,000 levy instead of a $62,000 levy.

The HRA levy request for 2023 increased by $18,820 over the previous year, totaling $748,320. The majority of these dollars support the countywide housing trust fund, a permanent and continuously renewable source of funding to help meet the housing needs of moderate, low-income and very low-income households. The board agreed to establish this fund by ordinance in 2020 to provide loans and grants to individual property owners, homeowners, for-profit and nonprofit housing developers and governmental units.

The public library levy remained the same as last year, set at $509,127.

In 2023, County Attorney Don Ryan and the county commissioners will see salary increases. Ryan is set to earn $163,684, a 2.4% increase over 2022. Commissioners will earn $46,564 each, a $4,269 or 10% increase. Sheriff-elect Eric Klang will earn $130,000, which is just shy of Sheriff Scott Goddard’s 2022 earnings of $130,284.

CHELSEY PERKINS, community editor, may be reached at 218-855-5874 or chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at twitter.com/DispatchChelsey .