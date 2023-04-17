Shooting in Brainerd leaves one man injured, one in custody

BRAINERD — A 29-year-old man was found injured after Brainerd Police officers responded to a report of a shooting about 2:18 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in a cul-de-sac on the 700 block of Southwest Eighth Street in Brainerd.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, Brainerd Police Chief John Davis reported Sunday night in a news release. It wasn’t clear if the victim was shot or what kind of weapon may have been involved in the shooting. Davis stated because of the active investigation no further information would be released.

A suspect was identified. Davis reported officers learned the suspect left the area in a vehicle prior to their arrival. The suspect, along with the vehicle, were later located at a residence on the 6000 block of Woida Road in Baxter, Davis reported, adding a 21-year-old man, who lives in Baxter, was taken into custody.

“It is believed the victim was intentionally targeted and no public safety threats have been identified,” the news release stated. “The incident is still an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Brainerd Police Department.”

The Baxter Police Department, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Nisswa Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota State Patrol and Crow Wing County Drone Team all assisted the Brainerd Police Department.

