News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Single vehicle crash injures 2 in Nisswa

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 5:16 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, in Nisswa.

Crash Report graphic
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
December 27, 2022 09:42 AM
NISSWA — A 68-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, both of Hines, were injured Saturday, Dec. 24, after the vehicle they were in went out of control on Highway 371 in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 5:16 a.m. in Nisswa. According to the report, a 2016 Ford F150 truck was northbound on the highway when it went out of control, crossed through the center median and landed on its roof in the middle of the southbound lanes.

The driver of the truck, Daniel Joseph Suedel, and passenger, Starr Lynn Suedel, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

The state patrol reported the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

By Dispatch staff report
