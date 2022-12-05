Single vehicle crash injures passenger
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 8:46 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in Morrill Township, east of Buckman.
LITTLE FALLS — A 55-year-old St. Stephen man was injured Thursday, Dec. 1, after her vehicle went into a ditch and hit a field approach on 93rd Street in Morrison County.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 8:46 p.m. in Morrill Township, east of Buckman. According to the report, the vehicle swerved to miss a dog on the road, when it went into the ditch.
The driver, Heidi Kloss, 55, of Sartell, suffered no reported injuries. A passenger, Dean Gangl, suffered unknown injuries and was transported to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.
Assisting at the scene were the Pierz Fire Department, MLMB First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.
