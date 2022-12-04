Single vehicle crash injures Remer woman

HILL CITY — A 29-year-old Remer woman was injured Friday, Dec. 2, after her vehicle left the roadway on Highway 169 in Aitkin County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 3:45 p.m. in Hill Lake Township, north of Hill City. According to the report, a 2013 Ford Fiesta was southbound on the highway when it left the roadway to the right and struck several trees before coming to a rest on the driver's side.

The driver of the Ford, Amber Renee Schuessler, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The state patrol reported alcohol was involved and the road was dry at the time of the crash.