Skate park group ramps up fundraising efforts

BRAINERD — Work continues on bringing a skate park to Brainerd, and opportunities to contribute to the efforts abound.

After about two years of advocating for the park and a year and a half of fundraising , the Lakes Area Skatepark Association has about $80,000 in the bank but is aiming for $1 million.

“We feel like all youth should have accessibility to a free and open skate park to get out and not have to pay for organized sports — grab a board and just go,” Jake Rennaker said during an interview Thursday, June 15, at Coco Moon in Brainerd.

As part of the nonprofit Lakes Area Skatepark Association, Rennaker is working to spread the word about the group’s efforts and raise the funds to make his dream a reality.

“This project is for the youth and the future generation, and it’s a huge bummer that there’s a lot of potential youth out there who may want to pick up an extreme sport, but they don’t have the ability to because there’s nowhere to go,” he said.

With preliminary designs and the go-ahead from city officials, the roughly 15,000-square-foot skate park is planned for a corner of the parking lot at Memorial Park in northeast Brainerd. The parking lot on the southwest side of the park along Mill Avenue is underused, Rennaker told city officials last year . It’s a flat, dry, compacted space making it perfect to construct the skate park; it’s visible enough to deter vandalism; and the area is already equipped with lighting, bathrooms and parking.

A design rendering shows what a skate park could look like in the Mill Avenue Parking lot in Brainerd's Memorial Park. Contributed / Spohn Ranch

While the park itself is planned to be about 15,000 square feet, landscaping and sidewalks could expand the space to up to 30,000 square feet, which is roughly one-third of the parking lot.

With the location set and preliminary plans in hand, all that’s left is the money to build. Large donations have come so far from Reggie Clow and Clow Stamping ($15,000); Jared McKinney, who matched about $7,500 donated through his birthday fundraiser on Facebook; the Brian Engelstad Memorial ($10,000); and Andy Dabbs and Brainerd Skate Co. ($5,000). Additionally, grants have come through the Brainerd Community Action Empowerment Fund and the St. Joseph’s Foundation through Essentia Health.

Other community supporters include the Brainerd Jaycees, Brainerd Elks Lodge, Brainerd and Baxter Lions clubs, Brainerd Eagles Club and the Gull Lake Frozen Fore.

“At first we didn’t know what to expect,” Rennaker said of bringing the idea forward. “But it’s been an overwhelming joy to see everybody realizing that a skate park is a staple nowadays in youth activity.”

And more funding might be on the horizon.

The most recent state bonding bill came with more funding for the Minnesota Skatepark Grant Program, which provides state funding for public skate parks if groups have the promise of matching funds from a local government entity. Because Brainerd’s skate park would be a regional amenity, the Lakes Area Skatepark Association could be eligible for up to $1 million of funding through the program, if they get a local match.

“It shows that the state’s getting behind this now, which means it’s kind of showing people that the skate parks are actually very important for the community,” Rennaker said.

Upcoming events

The Lakes Area Skatepark Association has plenty of upcoming opportunities for the community to get involved in the project.

Saturday, July 1, is the GnarBQ fundraiser at Brainerd City Hall. A brat meal with chips, cookie and soda will be available from noon to 2 p.m., courtesy of Walmart and Coco Moon. A $5 donation is suggested for the meal, and all proceeds will benefit the skate park effort.

A free pop-up skate park will be set up from noon to 5 p.m. during the event, with skateboard lessons available upon request.

The group is partnering with the Crossing Arts Alliance, giving skateboard decks to local artists to use as a canvas. Those decks will be on display at the Crossing Arts Alliance and auctioned off in July, with the proceeds being split between Crossing Arts and the skate park association.

The July creativity kits that the Crossing Arts Alliance hands out every second Saturday will be mini fingerboard kits, allowing kids to create their own mini skate deck.

More information on the skate park, the association’s events and ways to donate are available at lakesareaskatepark.org or on the association’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

“I want to give a shout out to all the volunteers, sponsors and donors who have been making the skate park project possible,” Rennaker said. “It has been a total community effort. We are grateful for all the support.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.