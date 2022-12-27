Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sledding with your best friend

Chase Peabody convinced his dog Mia to slide with him.

Boy and dog slide down hill on sled
Chase Peabody and his dog, Mia, slide down the sledding hill Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
December 27, 2022 11:38 AM
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
I was raised on a farm in western Minnesota where I participated in 4-H, high school sports, and everything that farm kids do for fun after chores. Graduated from Ridgewater Community College with an AA degree and my first taste of newspapering. I worked a summer on the Ortonville Independent as a reporter and photographer.
