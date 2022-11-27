Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Small Business Saturday 2022 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
November 27, 2022 10:23 PM
Junior, one of three shop cats at The Olde Open Window, lays out on the checkout counter, blissfully unaware that holiday shopping season has started in earnest, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Small Business Saturday 1 112922.jpg
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
"Elves" working at the checkout counter.
112922 Small Business Saturday 3.jpg
Mini Koop, left, and Karissa Janacek, dressed as elves, man the checkout counter at The Crossing Arts Alliance on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
112922 Small Business Saturday 4.jpg
Mini Koop, left, and Karissa Janacek, dressed as elves, man the checkout counter at The Crossing Arts Alliance on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
112922 Small Business Saturday Cookie Decorating 6.jpg
Katie Augedahl, left, and Megan Augedahl decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
112922 Small Business Saturday Cookie Decorating 3.jpg
Roger Blankley, left, Adam Blankley and Lacy Johnson decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
112922 Small Business Saturday Cookie Decorating 4.jpg
Emily Boike and Kristopher Boike decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
112922 Small Business Saturday Cookie Decorating 5.jpg
Kassie Augedahl decorates cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
112922 Small Business Saturday Cookie Decorating 1.jpg
Families decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cat lays out on the counter of the store while people stand around it and look at it affectionately.
Small Business Saturday 2 112922.jpg
Junior, one of three shop cats at The Olde Open Window, lays out on the checkout counter, blissfully unaware that holiday shopping season has started in earnest, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
112922 Small Business Saturday Cookie Close Up 3.jpg
People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
112922 Small Business Saturday Cookie Close Up 2.jpg
People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
112922 Small Business Saturday Cookie Close Up 1.jpg
People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
112922 Small Business Saturday Cookie Decorating 2.jpg
Families decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday 2022 (1).jpg
People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday 2022 (2).JPG
People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday 2022 (3).JPG
People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday 2022 (4).jpg
People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday 2022 (5).jpg
People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday 2022 (6).JPG
People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd..
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday 2022 (7).jpg
on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday 2022 (8).jpg
People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday 2022 (9).JPG
Mini Koop, left, and Karissa Janacek, dressed as elves, man the checkout counter at The Crossing Arts Alliance on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday 2022 (10).jpg
The Crossing Arts Alliance on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday 2022 (11).jpg
Purple Fern Bath Company on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday 2022 (12).jpg
Purple Fern Bath Company on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday 2022 (13).JPG
Junior, one of three shop cats at The Olde Open Window, lays out on the checkout counter, blissfully unaware that holiday shopping season has started in earnest, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday 2022 (14).jpg
Olson's Corner Keepsakes on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
