News Local

Snow removal helpers

Helping remove snow takes a little creativity

A little boy pushes a toy lawnmower through a path with high snowbanks on either side.
Carter Dehn helps with the snowfall after the storm ended Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Brainerd.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
March 13, 2023 03:57 AM

Two children, Bailey and Carter Dehn, helped their dad and mom, Jessie and Gerrin Dehn, move snow Sunday, March 12, in Brainerd after a prolonged snowstorm left about 10 inches of snow in Brainerd and up to 14 inches of snow in the region and more along the North Shore.

A girl spoons snow from a bowl
Helping remove snow another creative way, Bailey Dehn spoons snow from a bowl after a snowstorm dropped 10 inches of fresh snow in Brainerd, ending Sunday, March 13, 2023.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
By Dispatch staff report


