News | Local
Snow removal to close NW 4th St. Wednesday

A portion of the road will be closed from 1-3 p.m.

Road grader with wing.
By Dispatch staff report
February 06, 2023 01:15 PM
BRAINERD — Crews will remove snow Wednesday, Feb. 8, on Northwest Fourth Street from Highway 210/Washington Street to Jackson Street.

The road will be closed from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, and motorists should expect intermittent closures throughout the morning.

Questions can be directed to the city of Brainerd Public Works Department at 218-828-2307.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

