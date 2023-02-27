Snowmobile crash injures Buffalo woman

BRAINERD — A 56-year-old Buffalo woman was injured Saturday, Feb. 25, after she was launched off her snowmobile on Upper Whitefish Lake in Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 4:24 p.m. in Ideal Township, northwest of Jenkins. According to the report, the snowmobile struck a snowbank, causing it to go airborne and throw the driver from the machine.

The driver of the snowmobile, Nancy Lea Norsby, was airlifted to CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Pequot Lakes Police Department, Ideal Fire Department, North Memorial Health Ambulance Service, North Memorial Health Aircare and Ideal First Responders.