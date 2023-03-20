Snowmobile crash injures Fort Ripley man

LITTLE FALLS — A 37-year-old Fort Ripley man was injured Saturday, March 18, after he was thrown from his snowmobile on Jewel Road in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 2:23 p.m. in Ripley Township, northeast of Little Falls. According to the crash report, a snowmobile was traveling south in the ditch near 243rd Street when it hit an area of hard-packed snow and threw the driver off the machine before it came to rest on top of him, causing an injury to his arm.

The driver of the snowmobile, Jason LeBlanc, suffered injuries and was transported to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

Assisting at the scene were the Little Falls Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.