Snowmobile crash injures juvenile

PILLAGER — A boy was injured Monday, Dec. 19, after he was thrown from his snowmobile in the ditch along Highway 210 in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Pillager Fire Department responded to the crash, reported around 4:16 p.m. in Sylvan Township, west of Baxter. According to authorities, the boy was traveling on the south side of the highway when he hit an object in the ditch, ejecting him from the machine.

Pillager Fire Chief Greg Ringler said a passerby stopped and called the crash in.

The driver of the snowmobile suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

Assisting at the scene was North Memorial Health Ambulance.