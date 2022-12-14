Snowmobile crash injures Little Falls woman

RIPLEY TOWNSHIP — A Little Falls woman was injured in a snowmobile crash Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Ripley Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 115 near Haven Road in Morrison County.

Peyton Shirley Magney, 18, was eastbound in the ditch along Highway 115 on a 2013 Polaris snowmobile when the vehicle hit the railroad tracks, throwing Magney from the snowmobile. Magney, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.