Snowmobile crash injures Little Falls woman
Peyton Shirley Magney suffered non-life-threatening injuires.
RIPLEY TOWNSHIP — A Little Falls woman was injured in a snowmobile crash Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Ripley Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 115 near Haven Road in Morrison County.
Peyton Shirley Magney, 18, was eastbound in the ditch along Highway 115 on a 2013 Polaris snowmobile when the vehicle hit the railroad tracks, throwing Magney from the snowmobile. Magney, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
