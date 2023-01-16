99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snowmobile crash injures Nisswa 100 Snowmobile racer

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.

Cass County Badge
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 16, 2023 04:42 PM
LAKE SHORE — A 26-year-old Mayville, Wisconsin, man was seriously injured Sunday, Jan. 15, after his snowmobile crashed during the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore. According to the report, a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race crashed on the race course. Medical aid was immediately initiated by a number of emergency personnel who were at the event.

The man was transported by helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital with a serious injury.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation. The identity of the racer was withheld Monday pending family notification.

Assisting at the scene were the Lake Shore Police Department, Nisswa Fire and Rescue, Mission Fire Department, Crosby Ambulance Service and North Memorial Health Air Care.

The race was part of the Cor PowerSports Race Series. On its Facebook page, the organization updated followers about the crash.

“This afternoon at the Nisswa 100 there was a rider seriously injured during the event,” the Sunday post stated. “They are currently receiving the best medical care available. … We do ask that everyone keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

