Snowmobile crash seriously injures Chaska man
WALKER — A 51-year-old Chaska man was injured Wednesday, Feb. 8, after his snowmobile struck a tree on the Paul Bunyan Trail in Cass County.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 11:52 p.m. in Shingobee Township, outside Walker. According to the crash report, the man was driving an Arctic Cat XF1100 snowmobile on the trail when it left the trail, striking trees.
The driver was treated on scene and transported to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, with a serious injury.
Assisting at the scene were Hackensack Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Health Ambulance and North Memorial Health Air Care.
