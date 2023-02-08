Snowmobiler dies after striking power pole near Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — A 54-year-old Eden Prairie man died Tuesday, Feb. 7, after he was thrown from his snowmobile and collided with a power pole on the Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail along County Highway 1 in Cass County.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 9:38 a.m. in Maple Township, west of Pequot Lakes. According to the report, the driver of a 2009 Ski-Doo Snowmobile was attempting to navigate a driveway approach when he was ejected off the machine and struck a power pole.
Lifesaving efforts were performed but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office reported.
Assisting at the scene were the Lake Shore Police Department, Pequot Lakes Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Health Ambulance and Life Link III.
