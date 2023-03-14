6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Snowy spring break

With area students on spring break, a day with sunshine and abundant fresh snow provided plenty of outdoor entertainment. Who needs the beach?

Two people sliding down snow-covered hill.
Emily Smith and her dad David slide on their saucer down the Trinity Lutheran Church hill in Brainerd Monday, March 13, 2023. This week is spring break for Brainerd students Emily who is at Forestview and her brother Dane who attends Lowell Elementary.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
March 14, 2023 03:57 AM
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

