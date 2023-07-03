Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Soaking in Summer

Check out additional photos and video from Arts in the Park

People sit on the fountain at Gregory Park.
Families sit on the edge of the fountain during Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 7:00 PM
People check out wooden musical frogs at a booth during the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People check out wooden musical frogs at a booth during the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Man works on a glass orb with a flame as a little girl watches.
Mark Cross demonstrates lampworking at his booth during Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kids color on a paper while adults watch.
Kids color in a piece of art at the Brainerd Lakes Area Drug Education booth during the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
