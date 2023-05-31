99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Soaking it in

Brainerd Splash Pad offers welcome relief on a hot day as temperatures rose to 86 degrees Monday.

A child plays in the water at a splash pad
Gary Bollum, 4, Brainerd, plays in the Brainerd Splash Pad at Memorial Park. The Mill Avenue splash pad opened for the season Monday, May 29, 2023. The splash pad, with water features and play activities, is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM
Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for May 31
May 31, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
May 31, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Black bear injures woman after confrontation with family dog near Nisswa
May 31, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Warrior Athlete Breya Sawyer playing lacrosse
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Sawyer first to reach century mark for Warriors
May 31, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Isaac Hanson
Prep
Baseball: Warriors better Buffalo in play-in game 5-0
May 31, 2023 01:41 PM
Baxter police
Local
Baxter crash injures 2
May 30, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cass County Sheriff
Local
Cass County crash injures 3
May 30, 2023 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report