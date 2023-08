Softball game at Miracle League Field on Aug. 30, 2023 klick! Gallery

David Thesing hits the ball during a softball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Miracle League Field, the handicapped-accessible baseball field, at Bane Park in Brainerd.

Eddie Duscher hits the ball during a softball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Miracle League Field, the handicapped-accessible baseball field, at Bane Park in Brainerd.

