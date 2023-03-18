6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sons of Norway meeting rescheduled

The meeting will be March 23.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

BRAINERD — Due to inclement weather, the Sons of Norway social meeting was rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Brainerd.

By Dispatch staff report
