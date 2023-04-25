Sourcewell honors area Students of Character

EAST GULL LAKE — Forty-six juniors and seniors from high schools throughout the area were honored at Sourcewell’s 2023 Students of Character celebration April 19 at Madden’s on Gull Lake.

The students — from schools in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties — were recognized for their quiet leadership, perseverance and dedication to their community, school and fellow students. Each honoree was selected by their respective school staff and presented with a $750 scholarship, made possible by business and community donations.

“This event continues to get better and better each year,” said Sourcewell Executive Director and CEO Chad Coauette in a news release. “These students and their stories absolutely blow my mind. You have a group of students defying the odds; some who never thought they’d see high school graduation. And they’re all up on stage being honored, recognized, and celebrated for their accomplishments.”

The Students of Character Celebration was by invitation only; however, the event was broadcast live on Facebook for the general public. A recording of the complete event can be viewed on the Sourcewell Facebook page.

The Students of Character honorees are:

Aitkin High School — Ryan Alexander and Savannah Holm.

Bertha-Hewitt High School — Alayna Barthel and Stetson Guderjahn.

Brainerd High School — Alexis Abraham and Casey Provost.

Browerville High School — Eric Fontanez and Mackenzie Uhlenkamp.

Cass Lake -Bena High School — Caraira Jensen and Logan Oehler.

Crosby-Ironton High School — Taylor Beddow and Elio Mendoza Delgado.

Freshwater Education District — Chloe Jones and Brian Monroy Chavez.

Little Falls Community High School — Laci Maleski and Kilee Motzko.

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School — Alexis Johnson and Atlanta McCoy.

Menahga High School — Michael Andersen and Emma Jackson.

Northland Community High School — Abigale Hurt and McKinna McKinney.

Pequot Lakes High School — Cameron Cain and Kylie Stallman.

Pierz-Healy High School — Kristen Rauch and Edward Westmoreland.

Pillager High School — Jasmine Beaudreau and Kaylee Mudgett.

Pine River-Backus High School — Miqaella Williams.

Royalton High School — Ezekiel Zwart, Cylie Brezinka and Ashton Oldakowski.

Sebeka High School — Keala Mika and Jacob Pauly.

Staples-Motley High School — Hunter Miller and Trinity Seamann.

Swanville High School — Austin Hollermann and Logan Leyendecker.

Upsala High School — Nicholas Kulla and Natalie Wensmann.

Verndale High School — Mary Kern and Tyce Russell.

Wadena-Deer Creek High School — Nathan Muchow and Charlize Pichardo.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School — Cliff Cloud and Savanna Liimatta.

