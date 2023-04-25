99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Sourcewell honors area Students of Character

The students — from schools in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties — were recognized for their quiet leadership, perseverance and dedication.

A program cover for a Students of Character event.
Sourcewell’s 2023 Students of Character celebration was April 19 at Madden’s on Gull Lake.
Contributed / Sourcewell
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:17 AM

EAST GULL LAKE — Forty-six juniors and seniors from high schools throughout the area were honored at Sourcewell’s 2023 Students of Character celebration April 19 at Madden’s on Gull Lake.

The students — from schools in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties — were recognized for their quiet leadership, perseverance and dedication to their community, school and fellow students. Each honoree was selected by their respective school staff and presented with a $750 scholarship, made possible by business and community donations.

“This event continues to get better and better each year,” said Sourcewell Executive Director and CEO Chad Coauette in a news release. “These students and their stories absolutely blow my mind. You have a group of students defying the odds; some who never thought they’d see high school graduation. And they’re all up on stage being honored, recognized, and celebrated for their accomplishments.”

The Students of Character Celebration was by invitation only; however, the event was broadcast live on Facebook for the general public. A recording of the complete event can be viewed on the Sourcewell Facebook page.

The Students of Character honorees are:

ADVERTISEMENT

Aitkin High School — Ryan Alexander and Savannah Holm.

Bertha-Hewitt High School — Alayna Barthel and Stetson Guderjahn.

Brainerd High School — Alexis Abraham and Casey Provost.

Browerville High School — Eric Fontanez and Mackenzie Uhlenkamp.

Cass Lake -Bena High School — Caraira Jensen and Logan Oehler.

Crosby-Ironton High School — Taylor Beddow and Elio Mendoza Delgado.

Freshwater Education District — Chloe Jones and Brian Monroy Chavez.

Little Falls Community High School — Laci Maleski and Kilee Motzko.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School — Alexis Johnson and Atlanta McCoy.

Menahga High School — Michael Andersen and Emma Jackson.

Northland Community High School — Abigale Hurt and McKinna McKinney.

Pequot Lakes High School — Cameron Cain and Kylie Stallman.

Pierz-Healy High School — Kristen Rauch and Edward Westmoreland.

Pillager High School — Jasmine Beaudreau and Kaylee Mudgett.

Pine River-Backus High School — Miqaella Williams.

Royalton High School — Ezekiel Zwart, Cylie Brezinka and Ashton Oldakowski.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sebeka High School — Keala Mika and Jacob Pauly.

Staples-Motley High School — Hunter Miller and Trinity Seamann.

Swanville High School — Austin Hollermann and Logan Leyendecker.

Upsala High School — Nicholas Kulla and Natalie Wensmann.

Verndale High School — Mary Kern and Tyce Russell.

Wadena-Deer Creek High School — Nathan Muchow and Charlize Pichardo.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School — Cliff Cloud and Savanna Liimatta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
John Ward talks to Kindergartenrs about acceptance.
Local
A lesson in kindness: John Ward teaches kids about acceptance, self-confidence
April 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Jury selection underway in Munger murder trial
April 24, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: 1 injured, 3 arrested in Cass County drive-by shooting
April 24, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brained Warrior Girls playing lacrosse
Prep
Girls Lacrosse: Warriors grab monster win in opener
April 24, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Connor Knight
Prep
Boys Lacrosse: Brainerd rallies to top Rocori
April 24, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Opinion.JPG
Columns
Guest Opinion: A farmer should have the right to repair their equipment
April 25, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Bruce Shultz | National Farmers Organization
mprtrans1.jpg
Minnesota
This family moved to Minnesota to access gender-affirming care. More might soon
April 23, 2023 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News