99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Special Olympics athletes enjoy day of winter fun

The 43rd annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival took place Thursday, Feb. 16, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.

A pair of students tube down a snowy hill.
Jaykob Anderson, front, and George Sluka from Pillager go tubing down a sliding run during the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
February 18, 2023 06:57 AM

EAST GULL LAKE — More than 500 students, teachers and volunteers flocked to Confidence Learning Center Thursday, Feb. 16, for the 43rd annual Region Five Special olympics Winter Carnival.

“It’s just a day where everyone comes together and has a great time,” said Sarah Smith, marketing and event director at Confidence Learning Center.

Special Olympics athletes and their unified partners from schools in Brainerd, Pillager, Little Falls, Crosby-Ironton, Pequot Lakes, Menahga, Milaca, Isle, Onamia, Pierz and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley came out for a day of fun. Cold temperatures and plenty of sunshine met participants as they played broomball and ice bowling, went ice fishing, tubed down a fast hill and got their faces painted.

Students play broom ball during the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
1/19: Students play broom ball during the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
Brady Meyer throws the ball while ice bowling. Blocks are in the foreground.
2/19: Brady Meyer throws the ball while ice bowling during the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
Abby Hakes, front, and Savannah Kunze go tubing down a sliding run during the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
3/19: Abby Hakes, front, and Savannah Kunze go tubing down a sliding run during the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
4/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
5/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
6/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
7/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
8/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
9/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
10/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
11/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
12/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
13/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
14/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
15/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
16/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
17/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
18/19: People enjoy the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
A pair of students tube down a snowy hill.
19/19: Jaykob Anderson, front, and George Sluka from Pillager go tubing down a sliding run during the Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.

Little Falls students Brady Meyer and Ayden Plumski were on the ice, throwing balls to knock down bricks and bowling pins. As a regular bowler, Meyer said it was his favorite activity Thursday.

The tubing hill was another favorite because participants got to zoom down the hill, Little Falls student Matthew Hershberger said. Abby Hakes and Savannah Kunze sped so fast that Hakes’ hat fell off near the bottom.

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board members sit behind table
Local
Community meetings set for ISD 181’s strategic plan
Meetings March 2, 3, 7 and April 11 will be open to everyone.
February 16, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Two book covers
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘The true face of America’
In honor of Black History Month, this week's featured reads are "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead and "Dream Big, Little One" by Vashti Harrison.
February 15, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brother and sister Benjamin (left), and Jiana Marek play Wednesday, Feb. 27, in the deep fresh snow in North Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Local
Brainerd School Board reinstates snow days for 2023-24 school year
Board members voted unanimously Monday, Feb. 13, to replace e-learning days with snow days, beginning next school year.
February 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
Local
St. Francis leaders seek feedback on Catholic high school possibility
A survey about the potential of a Catholic high school in Brainerd is open to the public through Friday, Feb. 17.
February 14, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Winter shot of the Washington Educational Services Building
Local
Washington project on track to wrap up this summer
The Washington Educational Services Building is the last of the Brainerd Public Schools construction projects resulting from the 2018 referendum.
February 14, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Steve Kohls gestures with his hands as he talks.
Local
Framing Brainerd’s history: Steve Kohls recounts 47 years of news photography
Brainerd Dispatch photographer Steve Kohls shared his decades of work at the last Rosenmeier Forum Wednesday, Feb. 8.
February 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A person uses a snow blower to clear snow.
Local
Public hearing set for looser snow removal restrictions
Residents will be able to give their input at the City Council meeting Feb. 21.
February 10, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A truck plows snow and slush Sunday at the end of Laurel Street in downtown Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Local
Brainerd council mulls hiring new staff for downtown snow removal
The extra staff person, if approved, would clear sidewalks in the downtown area and be responsible for landscaping and parks maintenance in the warmer months.
February 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Book in front of hearts
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘In the name of true love’
This week's feature read, in honor of Valentine's Day, is "The Choice" by Nicholas Sparks.
February 08, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Council members sit in chambers
Local
Brainerd officials want more conversation on alcohol use in parks
The topic will be further discussed during a joint City Council and Parks Board workshop Feb. 27.
February 07, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A flock of chickens in a coop
Local
Brainerd council moves toward allowing more chickens, adding ducks
City Council members approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow residents to keep four chickens or ducks in addition to four dogs and cats.
February 07, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Kids holding eggs and a chicken.
Local
St. Francis teacher earns agricultural grant for classroom
Carrie Allord teaches kindergarten at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School and likes to expose her students to agriculture.
February 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lee and Penny Anderson
Local
Seasonal Nisswa residents set record with $75 million university donation
Lee and Penny Anderson's donation to the University of St. Thomas will fund a new sports arena.
February 03, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Students and teacher sit near pool
Local
YMCA aims to combat lifeguard shortage with new class at BHS
Brainerd High School and the Brainerd Family YMCA are partnering to offer a lifeguard class this semester and allow students to become certified through the American Red Cross.
February 03, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Sun shines on the windows at the Forestview Middle School entrance
Local
Brainerd School Board sees budget deficit shrink
Board members approved a budget revision for the 2022-23 school year with a much smaller projected deficit than anticipated last summer.
February 02, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Paris Apartment
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘The cheap, grubby reality’
This week's feature read is "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley.
February 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School bus driver performing a pre-check on their bus before driving.
Local
Bus driver shortage continues to plague Brainerd School District
Officials at Brainerd Public Schools and Reichert Bus Co. are working to combat the issue with hiring bonuses for new drivers and the consolidation of routes.
February 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board members sit behind table
Local
Brainerd School Board agrees to fund new strategic plan
The district will spent $21,300 plus the cost of travel to consultants from PartnerED for strategic planning services.
January 31, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Zac Padrnos talks about winning the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza with a 9.45-pound walleye Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake.
Exclusive
Local
FULL STORY UPDATE: 13-year-old wins Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza
Hutchinson teen Zac Padrnos won the top prize with a walleye weighing in at 9.45 pounds.
January 28, 2023 05:42 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
2023 Teacher of the Year nominees
Local
Cass Lake, Little Falls, Pierz educators nominated for Teacher of the Year
Linsey Strand, Tanya Bergman and Aaron Schmidtbauer are among the 131 nominees.
January 27, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People attend Arts in the Park on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Local
Officials want to allow alcohol at events in Brainerd’s parks
If allowed, alcohol sales and consumption would be limited to permitted events in the parks.
January 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A street light illuminates the neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd officials discuss policy to reduce light pollution
The policy would include temperature and directional light restrictions.
January 25, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Angle of Declination
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘A path that leads in two directions’
This week's featured read is "Angle of Declination" by Deerwood couple Doug and Sally Mayfield.
January 25, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Mental health resources offered for Forestview families, community
An event for parents and community members is set for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Forestview Middle School cafetorium.
January 24, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Council - Jan. 17, 2023
Local
Brainerd city staff seeks latitude to address messy yards
City staff will bring forth revisions in terms of dealing with long grass, unshoveled sidewalks, garbage and animal feces.
January 24, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd council puts housing demolition restrictions into effect
The measure affects Brainerd's residentially zoned neighborhoods.
January 22, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Woman holds book
Local
Brainerd woman chronicles life with epilepsy in new book
Barb Mack published "The Hand I've Been Dealt: A Life Lived with Epilepsy" in November.
January 20, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A person uses a snow blower to clear snow.
Local
Noise complaints drive discussion of looser snow removal restrictions
Brainerd City Council members favored exemptions for snowblowers from the city's noise ordinance. The mayor disagreed.
January 20, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Hen1.jpg
Local
Brainerd council in favor of allowing more chickens as pets
Council members directed to staff to draw up ordinance amendments that would allow residents to have four chickens on top of the other pets allowed.
January 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: 'I remember you'
This week's featured read is "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V.E. Schwab.
January 18, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke

Students warmed up with hot chocolate in between activities before gearing up for more fun.

“We are just overwhelmed by the turnout and can’t say thank you enough to all that help make this possible, especially to Special Olympics Minnesota for continuing to come to Confidence Learning Center each year,” Camp Director Mary Harder said in a news release.

Confidence Learning Center is a nonprofit organization on Sylvan Lake open year-round serving people of all ages with cognitive and developmental disabilities.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Nisswa Winter Jubilee events set Feb. 17-19 in downtown Nisswa
February 17, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
blotter-21.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Feb. 17
February 17, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to carbon monoxide in a home
February 16, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report