Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Spice up your holiday gift exchange with a fun theme

Choosing a theme can help make exchanging gifts even more fun this year.

GiftEx.1.JPG
Items I've received through themed Christmas gift exchanges over the years include holiday bowls, a new bag, a llama dominoes game and a card game called Muffin Time.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
November 29, 2022 04:45 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Exchanging gifts is a holiday staple for many families and groups of friends. But as much fun as it is, the tradition can be just as stressful depending, especially if finances come into play.

As my family has grown in recent years, with my sisters getting married and having kids, the list of people we’ve felt obligated to buy Christmas presents has gotten longer and longer. We all started to feel the pressure, which is why one of my siblings suggested a few years ago we pick names for a gift exchange instead of buying something for everyone. That decision was a welcome one. Now, my brother, two sisters, two brothers-in-law and I exchange gifts amongst the six of us. My significant other is getting in on the fun this year, too, so there will be seven of us in the group.

While I will always enjoy buying gifts for people no matter what (and of course getting something in return), we decided to go a step further to make the exchange even more fun. I’m not sure who came up with the original idea for a yearly theme, but it has become as much of a tradition as decorating a tree and baking cookies.

Shop local

The first year’s theme was a two-parter. The first part was shop local, which is great for several reasons. For one, supporting local businesses is always a great idea, especially around the holidays. And secondly, my siblings and I are all spread around the Midwest, so it’s fun to get stuff from places outside our homes. My brother and my oldest sister live in different areas of Wisconsin, while my other sister is in Ohio. Add me in, and we’ve got four cities in three different states, all with unique shops and products.

And because we’re the adults that we are, we decided the other part of that year’s theme would be beverages. That year, I received some wine from my sister’s neck of the woods in southern Wisconsin and a nice glass with the letter “T” on it. I gifted my other sister a mug with moose on it from a local shop, along with some coffee from Coco Moon and scone mix from StoneHouse Coffee. Let’s be honest, I probably would have bought her wine if I hadn’t had to ship the package to Ohio. Coffee was the perfect alternative though.

ADVERTISEMENT

Know your ABC’s

Next year’s theme required us to buy something that started with the same first letter as the name of the person we chose. And, let’s just say that I think a couple of us cheated a little bit that year.

GiftEx.2.JPG
I received holiday bowls and a new bag during the year we used a letter theme.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

I chose my sister, Laura, for the second time in a row and was tasked with finding things she’d like that started with the letter “L.” She joked she wanted a llama, so I did my best and found a wine glass with a picture of a llama and the words “mama llama on it.” Sure, the actual item didn't start with “L,” but I figured it was close enough. I also added some leggings and Lindt chocolates to round out the gift.

My other sister also bent the rules a little bit that year when shopping for me, evidenced by the fact that I ended up with Christmas bowls and a new bag. Deciding she didn’t like her options with the letter “T,” she resorted to a nickname. When I was a kid and probably the world’s most annoying little sister, always following Laura and her friends around, one of the friends gave me the nickname “Keenbean.” Keen for being smart, and bean because of the scrawny, lanky kid I was. That nickname eventually got shortened to just “Bean” and caught on with the rest of my family, staying with me as I grew up. Jessica decided to play off the nickname for her Christmas, which still worked.

I believe Jessica received jelly beans and “jammie” pants that year.

Let’s play a game

In my family, board games are an essential part of any holiday gathering. Whether it’s Scrabble, Yahtzee, Scattergories, Trivial Pursuit, or whatever else we can scrounge up from my parents’ cluttered closet. So picking games as a gift exchange theme was a natural choice for us.

GiftEx.3.JPG
Llama Line-up and Llamanoes came the year we used games as our theme.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

I ended up with two silly little games called Llama Line-up and LLamanoes. I guess my family just likes llamas, OK?

But perhaps the highlight of that Christmas was the Throw Throw Burrito game my brother received. I’m not sure I even really remember the premise of the game. I think we had to collect certain cards to win. But what I do remember is that if you drew a specific card, you ended up choosing an opponent to pelt with a rubber burrito. That was an interesting night for sure.

ADVERTISEMENT

A COVID Christmas

Then came 2020, a year ingrained in most of our minds no matter how hard we try to forget it. The nature of the year itself gave us our theme that year — quarantine Christmas. We were all tasked with buying gifts that could be used in quarantine.

Fort Snelling.jpg
Fort Snelling State Park in St. Paul.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

I bought Jessica a bottle of wine and a copy of Alex Trebek’s autobiography. Oddly enough, all three of us sisters received that book from different gifters that year, me from a friend and Laura from our mom. What can I say? We’re all trivia junkies.

The quarantine gift I received from Laura was especially creative — a Minnesota state park pass good for the whole year of 2021. When you don’t want to be around people but still want to get out of the house, hiking in Minnesota’s beautiful outdoors is the perfect activity. In 2021, I trekked up to Itasca State Park, took a jog along the river in Crow Wing State Park, peaked at the fall colors at the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area and took a brief hike through Lake Maria State Park while driving back home from the Twin Cities one weekend.

That gift sparked a larger desire to visit more and more state parks, and I continue on that journey today.

Something round

Last year’s theme started out as a joke. I sent my sisters a picture of a candle I saw online. It was called “The Cool Aunt,” and part of its “scent” was wine, of course. Jessica sent us back a mug with a funny saying on it. What could our theme be so that we could all get these ridiculous gifts? “Something round,” someone joked.

Something round, it was.

I bought Laura an adorable mug with cat ears, filled with round chocolate truffles.

I didn’t get my “cool aunt” candle, even though I felt like I totally deserved it, but I did get something good. Whether or not my gift could be considered round, though, is still up for debate to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine my surprise upon opening my “something round” from my brother-in-law to find a cube-shaped box. It was a game called Muffin Time. The response to my “This isn’t round!” was, “Muffins are round!”

GiftEx.4.JPG
Muffin Time is the controversial gift I received the year our theme was "something round."
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Touché, I guess.

If anyone needs a fun game to play with a group of people, though, I highly recommend Muffin Time. It’s so much fun in the most ridiculous way.

Christmas colors

I’ll admit I was fresh out of ideas for this year’s gift exchange. I couldn’t think of something good we hadn’t already done, so of course I took the internet and made use of Google.

The result of my research was Christmas colors. So now we’ve all got to find gifts for one another that are red and/or green. I’ve got a couple ideas up my sleeve for the person I’ve chosen, and I’ll be very interested to see what kinds of gifts this year’s theme yields for everyone else.

With my family, I can’t help but assume someone is going to get something from “The Red Green Show.”

More by Theresa Bourke
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd officials to discuss allowing alcohol in city parks
Parks Board members will talk about the issue at future meetings.
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Traffic along Washington Street.
Local
More public comment allowed on Washington/210 project
A public hearing for the project is set for the Brainerd City Council meeting on Feb. 21.
December 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Mike Angland, vice president of architecture at Widseth, was named the Brainerd Citizen of the Year Monday
Local
Architect Mike Angland named Citizen of the Year
Angland is the vice president of architecture at Widseth.
December 21, 2022 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
"Deck the Halls"
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: A quirky Christmas kidnapping
This month's featured holiday read is "Deck the Halls," a collaboration between mother-daughter writers Mary and Carol Higgins Clark.
December 21, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Council - Dec. 19, 2022
Local
Brainerd council approves 3% final levy increase
Property taxes are likely to go up because of a sharp increase in property values.
December 21, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
An outside view of a hospital
Local
Brainerd Council moves toward 2nd moratorium to prevent housing loss
A second moratorium on the conversion of dwelling units in four of Brainerd’s zoning districts to green space or parking lots will take effect in mid-January.
December 20, 2022 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
School Board to appoint members to new subcommittees
The appointments will take place in January, after new board members take office.
December 18, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board hears strategic plan proposals, delays decision until new year
The School Board is expected to choose a consultant after all the new board members are sworn in at the beginning of the year.
December 18, 2022 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board approves 2.5% final levy increase
No one spoke during the public hearing on the property tax levy Monday, Dec. 12.
December 15, 2022 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
"The Christmas Quilt"
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: Love makes everything bigger
This week's feature holiday read is "The Christmas Quilt" by Thomas J. Davis.
December 14, 2022 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Local
Seats up for grabs on Brainerd city commissions
Applications are available online or at City Hall.
December 13, 2022 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ward, Brekken swearing in
Local
School Board swears in new members, bids farewell to others
John Ward and Michelle Brekken took the oath of office, while Ruth Nelson, Tom Haglin and Charles Black Lance said goodbye during their last meeting.
December 13, 2022 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People drive past Harrison School on Oak Street.
Local
Council rejects Safe Routes to School design at Harrison
A split vote shot down the proposal, which would eliminate on-street parking along the stretch of Oak Street.
December 12, 2022 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Exchange Students.jpg
Local
From European chocolate to tater tot hotdish: Exchange students discuss life in Staples
Three foreign exchange students at Staples-Motley High School spoke about their experience adapting to life in Minnesota.
December 09, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd Parks Board settles for cheaper request to repair Memorial Park lights
The board reduced its original request of $400,000 for new lights down to $50,000 for an apparent "Band-Aid" approach.
December 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Water tower roof
Local
Water tower restoration project to receive COVID-19 relief funds
The Brainerd City Council agreed to commit $200,000 to window and stair repairs on the tower.
December 07, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A Killer's Christmas in Wales
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: A cozy Christmas crime
This week's holiday feature is "A Killer's Christmas in Wales" by Elizabeth J. Duncan.
December 07, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
An outside view of a hospital
Local
Pushback prompts Brainerd council to rethink approach to housing preservation
The ordinance will now go back to the Planning Commission and must go through two readings and a public hearing at the council level before it can be approved.
December 06, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A young woman gestures on stage while performing a song in American Sign Language
Local
CLC sign language students to showcase interpreting skills
The performances are set for Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College.
December 02, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People competing in curling
Local
Brainerd Lakes Curling Association to host milestone 10th annual bonspiel
The curling tournament is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-4.
December 02, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Hometown Holidays Window Walk and Tree Lighting Gallery (17).jpg
Local
Downtown Window Walk set for Friday
Downtown Brainerd businesses will decorate their windows for the holidays and run special promotions.
December 01, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Hundred Miles to Nowhere
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: From New York City to New York Mills, Minnesota
This week's Nonfiction November feature is "Hundred Miles to Nowhere" by local author Elisa Korenne.
November 30, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd budget workshop (2) - Nov. 28
Local
Brainerd council looks to lower 2023 tax levy
The Brainerd City Council will set the final levy in December.
November 30, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lum Park sign at dusk.
Local
Brainerd city officials want to see pedestrian bridge over 210
The city will use $35,000 of its COVID-19 relief funds for a feasibility study for the bridge.
November 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A TV with Hallmark on it.
Columns
Hallmark of the holidays: New movies to spread Christmas cheer
Hallmark has 40 new original holiday movies this year, mixed with favorites from years past for a full slate of films through the rest of the year.
November 27, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Students pose in Renaissance costumes.
Local
BHS a capella choir to host 12th annual Madrigal Dinner
The Renaissance-inspired show is set for Dec. 1-3 at Cragun's Legacy Clubhouse.
November 27, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Final self-defense column
Local
Losing fright, gaining confidence
Dispatch reporters Theresa Bourke and Sara Guymon share their takeaways from a five-week self-defense course at Team Ascension.
November 25, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Students cutting ribbon for Lincoln Ed. Center
Local
School staff, students dedicate new Lincoln Education Center
The new Lincoln Education Center is housed in the remodeled south campus building at Brainerd High School.
November 25, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Colored turkey art
Local
Turkey talk: Kids give tips for cooking Thanksgiving turkey
Elementary students from schools in Nisswa, Baxter and Brainerd wrote out their instructions for this year's Thanksgiving meal.
November 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Warming Shelter exterior.
Local
Bridge on 7th shelter seeks volunteers for year 2
The shelter on South Seventh Street is open each night from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.
November 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke

Picking names

With all of us living in different states and not usually together in one spot very often, picking names requires some creativity. I do remember one year, though, when we all happened to be gathered for Thanksgiving, so we decided to play a game of sorts. Everyone had to bring a cheap little white elephant style gift. My mom put them all in a stocking, and we each picked an item. Whoever chose our item was the person we had to buy a gift for. Contribution to the stocking was a can koozie shaped like an ugly Christmas sweater.

For years when we weren’t all together before the holiday, we’ve used various websites that let you pick random names or we’ve enlisted my mom to be the official name picker and report back to everyone.

No matter how you decide to do it, there’s a lot of fun to be had with Christmas gift exchanges and so many ways to make gift-giving even more exciting.

And if anyone has ideas for the coming years, I’m all ears!

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs