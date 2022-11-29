Spice up your holiday gift exchange with a fun theme

BRAINERD — Exchanging gifts is a holiday staple for many families and groups of friends. But as much fun as it is, the tradition can be just as stressful depending, especially if finances come into play.

As my family has grown in recent years, with my sisters getting married and having kids, the list of people we’ve felt obligated to buy Christmas presents has gotten longer and longer. We all started to feel the pressure, which is why one of my siblings suggested a few years ago we pick names for a gift exchange instead of buying something for everyone. That decision was a welcome one. Now, my brother, two sisters, two brothers-in-law and I exchange gifts amongst the six of us. My significant other is getting in on the fun this year, too, so there will be seven of us in the group.

While I will always enjoy buying gifts for people no matter what (and of course getting something in return), we decided to go a step further to make the exchange even more fun. I’m not sure who came up with the original idea for a yearly theme, but it has become as much of a tradition as decorating a tree and baking cookies.

Shop local

The first year’s theme was a two-parter. The first part was shop local, which is great for several reasons. For one, supporting local businesses is always a great idea, especially around the holidays. And secondly, my siblings and I are all spread around the Midwest, so it’s fun to get stuff from places outside our homes. My brother and my oldest sister live in different areas of Wisconsin, while my other sister is in Ohio. Add me in, and we’ve got four cities in three different states, all with unique shops and products.

And because we’re the adults that we are, we decided the other part of that year’s theme would be beverages. That year, I received some wine from my sister’s neck of the woods in southern Wisconsin and a nice glass with the letter “T” on it. I gifted my other sister a mug with moose on it from a local shop, along with some coffee from Coco Moon and scone mix from StoneHouse Coffee. Let’s be honest, I probably would have bought her wine if I hadn’t had to ship the package to Ohio. Coffee was the perfect alternative though.

ADVERTISEMENT

Know your ABC’s

Next year’s theme required us to buy something that started with the same first letter as the name of the person we chose. And, let’s just say that I think a couple of us cheated a little bit that year.

I received holiday bowls and a new bag during the year we used a letter theme. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

I chose my sister, Laura, for the second time in a row and was tasked with finding things she’d like that started with the letter “L.” She joked she wanted a llama, so I did my best and found a wine glass with a picture of a llama and the words “mama llama on it.” Sure, the actual item didn't start with “L,” but I figured it was close enough. I also added some leggings and Lindt chocolates to round out the gift.

My other sister also bent the rules a little bit that year when shopping for me, evidenced by the fact that I ended up with Christmas bowls and a new bag. Deciding she didn’t like her options with the letter “T,” she resorted to a nickname. When I was a kid and probably the world’s most annoying little sister, always following Laura and her friends around, one of the friends gave me the nickname “Keenbean.” Keen for being smart, and bean because of the scrawny, lanky kid I was. That nickname eventually got shortened to just “Bean” and caught on with the rest of my family, staying with me as I grew up. Jessica decided to play off the nickname for her Christmas, which still worked.

I believe Jessica received jelly beans and “jammie” pants that year.

Let’s play a game

In my family, board games are an essential part of any holiday gathering. Whether it’s Scrabble, Yahtzee, Scattergories, Trivial Pursuit, or whatever else we can scrounge up from my parents’ cluttered closet. So picking games as a gift exchange theme was a natural choice for us.

Llama Line-up and Llamanoes came the year we used games as our theme. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

I ended up with two silly little games called Llama Line-up and LLamanoes. I guess my family just likes llamas, OK?

But perhaps the highlight of that Christmas was the Throw Throw Burrito game my brother received. I’m not sure I even really remember the premise of the game. I think we had to collect certain cards to win. But what I do remember is that if you drew a specific card, you ended up choosing an opponent to pelt with a rubber burrito. That was an interesting night for sure.

ADVERTISEMENT

A COVID Christmas

Then came 2020, a year ingrained in most of our minds no matter how hard we try to forget it. The nature of the year itself gave us our theme that year — quarantine Christmas. We were all tasked with buying gifts that could be used in quarantine.

Fort Snelling State Park in St. Paul. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

I bought Jessica a bottle of wine and a copy of Alex Trebek’s autobiography. Oddly enough, all three of us sisters received that book from different gifters that year, me from a friend and Laura from our mom. What can I say? We’re all trivia junkies.

The quarantine gift I received from Laura was especially creative — a Minnesota state park pass good for the whole year of 2021. When you don’t want to be around people but still want to get out of the house, hiking in Minnesota’s beautiful outdoors is the perfect activity. In 2021, I trekked up to Itasca State Park, took a jog along the river in Crow Wing State Park, peaked at the fall colors at the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area and took a brief hike through Lake Maria State Park while driving back home from the Twin Cities one weekend.

That gift sparked a larger desire to visit more and more state parks, and I continue on that journey today.

Something round

Last year’s theme started out as a joke. I sent my sisters a picture of a candle I saw online. It was called “The Cool Aunt,” and part of its “scent” was wine, of course. Jessica sent us back a mug with a funny saying on it. What could our theme be so that we could all get these ridiculous gifts? “Something round,” someone joked.

Something round, it was.

I bought Laura an adorable mug with cat ears, filled with round chocolate truffles.

I didn’t get my “cool aunt” candle, even though I felt like I totally deserved it, but I did get something good. Whether or not my gift could be considered round, though, is still up for debate to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine my surprise upon opening my “something round” from my brother-in-law to find a cube-shaped box. It was a game called Muffin Time. The response to my “This isn’t round!” was, “Muffins are round!”

Muffin Time is the controversial gift I received the year our theme was "something round." Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Touché, I guess.

If anyone needs a fun game to play with a group of people, though, I highly recommend Muffin Time. It’s so much fun in the most ridiculous way.

Christmas colors

I’ll admit I was fresh out of ideas for this year’s gift exchange. I couldn’t think of something good we hadn’t already done, so of course I took the internet and made use of Google.

The result of my research was Christmas colors. So now we’ve all got to find gifts for one another that are red and/or green. I’ve got a couple ideas up my sleeve for the person I’ve chosen, and I’ll be very interested to see what kinds of gifts this year’s theme yields for everyone else.

With my family, I can’t help but assume someone is going to get something from “The Red Green Show.”

Picking names

With all of us living in different states and not usually together in one spot very often, picking names requires some creativity. I do remember one year, though, when we all happened to be gathered for Thanksgiving, so we decided to play a game of sorts. Everyone had to bring a cheap little white elephant style gift. My mom put them all in a stocking, and we each picked an item. Whoever chose our item was the person we had to buy a gift for. Contribution to the stocking was a can koozie shaped like an ugly Christmas sweater.

For years when we weren’t all together before the holiday, we’ve used various websites that let you pick random names or we’ve enlisted my mom to be the official name picker and report back to everyone.

No matter how you decide to do it, there’s a lot of fun to be had with Christmas gift exchanges and so many ways to make gift-giving even more exciting.

And if anyone has ideas for the coming years, I’m all ears!

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.