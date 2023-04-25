99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Spring bird walk at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge

The walk begins at 8 a.m. May 13 at the Sedge Meadow Classroom near the Refuge Maintenance Shop and will be about two hours long.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:00 PM

LITTLE FALLS — Are you interested in learning about birds and want to know what species can be found around Little Falls during the spring migration? Join other birders on May 13 at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge for a morning walk along the Platte River Trail.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of Crane Meadows NWR and is free and open to the public.

The walk begins at 8 a.m. at the Sedge Meadow Classroom near the Refuge Maintenance Shop and will be about two hours long. Participants should wear walking shoes and bring binoculars. All birding levels are welcome, no experience is necessary and binoculars are available to borrow.

The Sedge Meadow Classroom is located at 19502 Iris Road, Little Falls.

For more information call the Refuge Office at 320-632-1575 or visit the website at www.fws.gov/refuge/crane-meadows/ .

Direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, closed captioning, or other accommodation needs to 763-389-3323, cranemeadows@fws.gov , or TTY 800-877-8339 with requests by May 5.

Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is located near the cities of Little Falls, Royalton and Pierz in central Minnesota and is part of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge Complex, which is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

By Dispatch staff report
