Spring birds in Minnesota event features photographer Bill Marchel

CROSBY — Spring Birds in Minnesota by Bill Marchel will be the focus of the next Unlimited Learning at 1:30 p.m. March 13, at the Forum Room at Crosby-Ironton High School.

Marchel, Fort Ripley, is one of North America’s foremost outdoor and wildlife photographers and writers . His images have graced more than 300 magazine covers, including many of the nation’s most prestigious magazines, such as Audubon, National Wildlife, Birder’s World and Ducks Unlimited. His photo files contain more than 150,000 images. The Dispatch regularly features Marchel’s work and recently included his photo favorites of 2022 .

Marchel’s work is highly recognized. He is a six-time winner of a worldwide online nature photo contest; he has twice been honored by the Outdoor Writers Association; and he was a nominee for Life Magazine’s Best Photography of the Year.

"I bought my first camera when I was in my 20s, because I wanted to spend more time outdoors," Marchel said in the news release. "As a youngster, I spent much of my free time studying nature , especially birds and mammals . Thus, photographing things dear to me seemed like the next step."

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is free for members and $5 for non-members.

For more information about the group, visit www.lakesareaunlimitedlearning.org . For more information about membership, contact Sally Ihne at sihne@charter.net or call 218-829-2544.