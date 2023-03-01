99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Spring birds in Minnesota event features photographer Bill Marchel

Marchel is a six-time winner of a worldwide online nature photo contest.

By Dispatch staff report
March 01, 2023 04:45 PM

CROSBY — Spring Birds in Minnesota by Bill Marchel will be the focus of the next Unlimited Learning at 1:30 p.m. March 13, at the Forum Room at Crosby-Ironton High School.

Marchel, Fort Ripley, is one of North America’s foremost outdoor and wildlife photographers and writers . His images have graced more than 300 magazine covers, including many of the nation’s most prestigious magazines, such as Audubon, National Wildlife, Birder’s World and Ducks Unlimited. His photo files contain more than 150,000 images. The Dispatch regularly features Marchel’s work and recently included his photo favorites of 2022 .

Marchel’s work is highly recognized. He is a six-time winner of a worldwide online nature photo contest; he has twice been honored by the Outdoor Writers Association; and he was a nominee for Life Magazine’s Best Photography of the Year.

EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for March 1
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
March 01, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A black-and-white photo of Lt. Col. Hortense McKay in her Army uniform is on display at the Crow Wing County Historical Museum and Research Library in Brainerd.
Columns
Commentary: Today is a very personal day for me: I knew Hortense McKay
McKay will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal at a ceremony 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts on the campus of Brainerd High School.
March 01, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  John Erickson | Brainerd Public Schools
Movie poster for "Cocaine Bear."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Cocaine Bear’ is highly entertaining horror-comedy
“Cocaine Bear” currently has a 71% approval rating among critics and a 75% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.
February 28, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Crosslake City Council, Public Safety Commission to meet
The meetings will be at City Hall.
February 28, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Skaters circle around an officer and McGruff the Crime Dog.
Local
2nd Annual Skate with a Cop
Skate with a cop during the free community event.
February 28, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Local
Community invited to Cultural Thursday event on Ramadan
Speaking will be John Emery, a U.S. Army veteran and Muslim who served in the Middle East for a decade as an interpreter and interrogator.
February 26, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A rolled newspaper
Local
55+ Driver Discount Programs offered
This class will save up to 10% on auto insurance.
February 25, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board to meet Feb. 28
The meeting will be 4 p.m.
February 24, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Entrance sign into Deep Portage Learning Center near Hackensack.
Local
Deep Portage Learning Center celebrates 50 years
An event will be April 22 with outdoor activities for all ages, food, raffle prizes and live music by The Soul Shack.
February 23, 2023 08:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Actors in a play.
Arts and Entertainment
A gentle ebbing away: ART Presents ‘The Outgoing Tide’
Actors Repertory Theatre’s production of “The Outgoing Tide” tells the story of Gunner, a pragmatic man facing a terrible future in late life.
February 22, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

"I bought my first camera when I was in my 20s, because I wanted to spend more time outdoors," Marchel said in the news release. "As a youngster, I spent much of my free time studying nature , especially birds and mammals . Thus, photographing things dear to me seemed like the next step."

The event is free for members and $5 for non-members.

For more information about the group, visit www.lakesareaunlimitedlearning.org . For more information about membership, contact Sally Ihne at sihne@charter.net or call 218-829-2544.

