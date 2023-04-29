Spring burning restrictions begin May 3 in Mille Lacs, Morrison and Todd counties

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning due to increased wildfire risk due to predicted warm temperatures and dry conditions in central Minnesota.

The restrictions apply in Benton, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright counties starting Wednesday, May 3.

The DNR will not issue permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.

“Wildfire risk increases each year after the snow melts and before vegetation greens up,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist, in a news release. “Spring burning restrictions help to reduce the number of wildfires, especially those caused by debris burning.”

Harrison encourages residents to use alternatives to burning for disposing of yard waste, such as composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site.

For more information, visit the composting for woodland owners page of the DNR website at https://tinyurl.com/yckt9ef5 .

People cause 90% of wildfires in Minnesota, the DNR reported. If a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused, as well as for wildfire suppression costs.

Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions .