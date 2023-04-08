Spring Skywarn weather spotter training set April 18

BRAINERD — A free Skywarn weather spotter class will be 6-8 p.m. April 18 in meeting rooms 1 and 2 in the lower level of the Crow Wing County Land Services Building, 322 Laurel St., Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service in Duluth will host the class.

The class will train and recruit volunteer weather spotters across the region. Learn storm spotting from the meteorologists who issue warnings in our community. The class helps participants understand the difference between a watch and warning, how thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, why a storm rotates and more.

Skywarn is part of the National Weather Service’s warning program to establish a network of volunteers trained in the detection and reporting of life-threatening storms. No registration is required.

It is recommended that spotters attend a class every 3-4 years to remain proficient.

For more information, contact Crow Wing County Emergency Management at 218-829-4749 or visit www.weather.gov/dlh/skywarn .