St. Cloud interchange work zone transitions June 16

Be patient and expect changes, MnDOT advises.

Map of the work zone in St. Cloud
When complete in November of 2024, the two-year, $43.7 million, interchange project will invest in infrastructure to last 60-plus years, provide a smoother road surface, and improve motorist and pedestrian safety and access in east St. Cloud, MnDOT reported.
Contributed / MnDOT
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:30 PM

ST. CLOUD — The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises travelers to be prepared for delays and changes as they navigate through the Highway 10 and 23 interchange work zone in east St. Cloud, Benton County, Friday, June 16.

“Please remember it will take a full day to transition the work zone. Be patient and add time to your commute. Expect changes, sudden stops or delays—watch the vehicle in front of you,” MnDOT advised in a news release.

The work zone will transition as follows:

  • Highway 23 will be reduced to one lane, each direction, 24-7, between Wilson Avenue Southeast and 25th Avenue Southeast until Nov. 1. Traffic will be head-to-head on the eastbound side as crews reconstruct the westbound road and bridge.
  • Highway 10 remains one lane, each direction, 24-7, between 15th Avenue Southeast and Benton Drive until Nov. 1. Traffic is head-to-head on the westbound side as crews reconstruct the eastbound road.
  • Lincoln Avenue Southeast will reopen south of Highway 23. Crews have completed reconstructing the intersection approach (175 feet).
  • Fourth Street Southeast will close at Highway 10 to begin bridge construction on June 16. Motorists can use Lincoln Avenue Southeast for access. Also, the west end segment of Fourth Street Southeast is paved and open.

Interchange access will change as six of the eight ramps will be closed as follows:

  • The ramp from eastbound Highway 23 to eastbound Highway 10 will close; detour uses Lincoln Avenue Southeast and 15th Avenue Southeast.
  • The loop ramp from eastbound Highway 10 to eastbound Highway 23 remains closed; detour uses Golden Spike Road and County Road 1.
  • The ramp from eastbound Highway 10 to westbound Highway 23 remains closed; detour uses Highway 15 at Sartell/Sauk Rapids.
  • Loop ramp from westbound Highway 23 to eastbound Highway 10 will close; detour uses Lincoln Avenue Southeast and 15th Avenue Southeast.
  • Ramp from westbound Highway 23 to westbound Highway 10 will close; detour uses Benton County Road 1 and Golden Spike Road.
  • Loop ramp from westbound Highway 10 to westbound Highway 23 will close; detour uses 15th Avenue Southeast and Lincoln Avenue Southeast

An a ccess detour map is available on the project web page .

The schedule is weather permitting.

For more information on the Highway 10 and 23 interchange construction, visit the project web page at www.mndot.gov/d3/stc .

“Summer recreational travel is upon us in Central Minnesota,” MnDOT stated. “Those who travel through the work area should plan and be prepared for delays, especially at peak travel times.” For current road conditions and detours on Minnesota highways, visit 511mn.org.

